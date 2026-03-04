8 Best Ways To Save Money On Dairy Products In 2026

Most of us know by now that bulk-buying food is a great way to save money, but we tend to do this mainly with dry and pantry items, as opposed to easily perishable foods like dairy. Well, you really should be doing it with your milk and butter, too. The price difference between bulk-bought and small-package dairy in 2026 is pretty vast, and you might be able to save around 15-20% on average if you're buying bigger jugs of milk rather than smaller ones. Then you can just freeze your milk and butter and use them months down the line, thawing them at your leisure.

Freezing milk and butter isn't just cost-effective, but very easy. For milk, you simply have to pour it out into separate containers (you can even pour it into ice cube trays for individual portions), and stash them away until you need them next. For butter, just cut it up into smaller blocks, wrap them tightly in plastic wrap or put them in freezer-friendly containers, and put them into the deep freeze. Milk can last for up to three months in the freezer, while you can freeze butter for around the same length of time, and perhaps a little longer. Just ensure that you're writing the date that you froze it on the container, so that you don't forget when you bought it and when to use it by.