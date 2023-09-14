13 Types Of Butter And When You Should Use Them

Butter is an essential ingredient for many dishes, cuisines, and cooking styles. This is perhaps most evident when it comes to baking. After all, where would the world of baking be without a humble block of butter? Outside of forming doughs and batters, many chefs rely on butter to perform a whole host of tasks, from lubricating pots and pans to adding a luxurious final flourish to dishes. It is this versatility that makes butter so widely adored.

At its most basic, butter is a dairy product made from the condensed fat of milk or cream. Butter can, however, take many forms. Many of these unique styles have arisen over time to meet particular needs. For example, the high smoke point of ghee makes it perfectly suited for the hot cooking process associated with making a tadka.

While necessary, this huge range of butter styles can be confusing. In this article, we detail the characteristics and uses of 13 prevalent types of butter, so you can select the correct one every time you're in the kitchen.