Why Buying Pre-Shredded Cheese For Nachos Makes You Look Like A Kitchen Rookie

Pre-shredded cheese may seem like the best thing since sliced bread (or sliced cheese). But its deceiving looks can cause a lot of trouble in the kitchen when it comes to choosing the best cheese for nachos or other melty dishes. The unsuspecting shreds lining supermarket shelves contain wood pulp that keeps them from melting — and they'll make you look like a rookie if you're trying to create a cheesy dish.

Cheese that's been previously shredded isn't the same as a block of cheese you'd shred at home. Not only does pre-shredded cheese taste different, but most store-bought shredded cheese is also coated in cellulose to prevent the cheese from sticking together by reducing its moisture.

This makes the product look nicer in its package and simpler to use. But you may want to buy a block of cheese instead, now that you know what's really in those shredded pieces.