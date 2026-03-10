9 Best Costco Sweet Treats Under $10

We know Costco can be an overwhelming challenge to navigate, but when it comes to sweet treats, there is a solid starting point in its bakery. While the Costco bakery may make big changes some years, it always has an array of treats to choose from. The custom cakes on offer at Costco may be extravagant, but there are also some great options for under $10.

We started our sweet treat exploration with the brand's cupcakes featuring a buttercream icing. They are essentially what one TikTok video calls a "shrunken down version" of the brand's big cakes, with the same great taste. You can choose from a chocolate cupcake with chocolate frosting or a vanilla cupcake with vanilla frosting. Both packages give you 12 cupcakes for under $9. What a steal! And the taste is on point. According to one Facebook post, these are just "as good as expensive bakery cupcakes."

Maybe you have a work party or birthday coming up, or maybe you had a rough week and truly need to "treat yo self." No matter the reason, Costco's bakery cupcakes are a sweet treat that's worth the buy. Costco may sell fan-favorite candy bars and boxed cookies, but these cupcakes, baked fresh each day, are a step up from those.