9 Best Costco Sweet Treats Under $10
Taking care of the weekly food shopping isn't always fun. It involves money, time, and undoubtedly some meal prep. This is where the phrase "treat yo self" needs to play a part. Are you treating yourself to something delicious on your adulting adventures? If not, it's really time to step up your shopping game, and Costco has the right items to help you do just that. We took to our local Costco to check out its selection of sweet treats, and were shocked at how many items you can get for under $10.
Treating yourself doesn't mean you have to break the bank, especially at Costco. From the famous bakery section to the many big-name brands, we guarantee we've found something you'll like. Let's take a look at the top nine sweet items you need to try at least once. Maybe you'll find a new favorite. We definitely did!
1. Bakery cupcakes
We know Costco can be an overwhelming challenge to navigate, but when it comes to sweet treats, there is a solid starting point in its bakery. While the Costco bakery may make big changes some years, it always has an array of treats to choose from. The custom cakes on offer at Costco may be extravagant, but there are also some great options for under $10.
We started our sweet treat exploration with the brand's cupcakes featuring a buttercream icing. They are essentially what one TikTok video calls a "shrunken down version" of the brand's big cakes, with the same great taste. You can choose from a chocolate cupcake with chocolate frosting or a vanilla cupcake with vanilla frosting. Both packages give you 12 cupcakes for under $9. What a steal! And the taste is on point. According to one Facebook post, these are just "as good as expensive bakery cupcakes."
Maybe you have a work party or birthday coming up, or maybe you had a rough week and truly need to "treat yo self." No matter the reason, Costco's bakery cupcakes are a sweet treat that's worth the buy. Costco may sell fan-favorite candy bars and boxed cookies, but these cupcakes, baked fresh each day, are a step up from those.
2. Bakery cookie packs
Better than a Crumbl cookie? If you thought you were getting a killer deal with the cupcakes, just wait until you learn about Costco's bakery cookies. In these large variety packs, you get 24 cookies for just under $10. We were not prepared for this type of glory, and we promise these make the list of Costco bakery items worth the buy.
What's great about this option is that you have a lot of flavors to choose from, and you don't have to pick just one. Some packs bring all the same flavor, like with the Chocolate Chunk cookies, while others offer a variety, featuring flavors like a Double Nut, Oatmeal, and Chocolate Chunk mix.
There's more to explore on the cookie table, though. Next to the larger variety packs, the bakery also has mini chocolate chip cookie buckets for under $10, each containing 60 cookies. Yes, you read that right! If you feel C truly stands for cookie, get your butt to Costco and eat up.
3. Unreal dark chocolate coconut minis
Moving past the Costco bakery, we made our way into the snack aisles and found an array of tasty treats for you to try. Up first, we found the Unreal brand's dark chocolate coconut minis. If you like a good Mounds bar from time to time, you have to try this copycat.
What's great about this brand is that it cares about nutrition and quality. These sweet treats are comprised of only three ingredients: Organic coconut, organic cassava syrup, and dark chocolate. Seriously, that's it. You'll only find 3 grams of sugar in each piece, and they are also non-GMO certified and gluten-free. When it comes to healthier options for sweets, the Unreal brand does a pretty good job of getting those flavors right without unhealthy additions (Unreal's peanut butter cups are also pretty good). In the words of one review on the Costco website, this is definitely a "great vegan snack that you won't regret trying."
Treating yourself doesn't mean you have to sacrifice health, and Costco proves that with the Unreal brand. Inside the larger bag, these babies are individually wrapped, so throw a few in with your lunch, keep some in your work desk, or enjoy them one by one at home.
4. Rip Van Wafers
Continuing down that incredible snack aisle, we found another great sweet treat. Next, we looked at Rip Van Wafers. Dark chocolate and wafer crunch never looked so good.
This big bag contains 24 individually wrapped wafer cookies, ringing in at under $9. This is another option that boasts non-GMO ingredients, a vegan label, and only 2 grams of sugar per wafer. Throw in 5 grams of fiber, and we're ready to call these a nutritional win (for a sweet treat, at least). Some feel this is a solid keto snack, so if that's up your alley, you may have found a new favorite.
Whether you need something for your kids' lunches, a pick-me-up at work, or an after-dinner bite, Rip Van Wafers are the perfect option that won't break the bank — or your health. These multi-layered wafers satisfy that chocolate craving without too much sugar or junk. Pro tip: Add a scoop of ice cream to the top of your wafer for an even sweeter dessert experience.
5. Tate's Bake Shop Cookies
Up next is a surefire option for any sweet tooth cravings and cookie lovers. Costco offers huge boxes of Tate's Bake Shop cookies for under $10 — a true steal when it comes to brand, quantity, and quality.
What's great about Costco's selection is that you'll find the original Chocolate Chip cookies, but you'll also see the limited-edition White Chocolate Raspberry flavor, too. These cookies are known for being thin, crispy, and tasty. As one Instagram reviewer says, "They're super crunchy, buttery, and loaded with chocolate chips." These aren't your average Chips Ahoy! cookies; Tate's are bakeshop quality in your grocery aisle without the high-end price tags.
In these oversized boxes, you get six packs of individually wrapped cookies with seven cookies per pack. We love the fact that you can toss a pack in your bag or lunch box without having an open bag waiting to go stale. This is definitely another great option for on-the-go snacking, but don't be afraid to take that dessert ice cream advice here, too. Grab two cookies, a scoop of your favorite ice cream, and put it all together. We promise, you won't be mad at the results.
6. Simple Mills chocolate brownie thins
While Costco serves up an array of candies and baked goods, we quickly learned that this warehouse store carries a really great selection of healthier snack options. Another great addition to add to your list is Simple Mills chocolate brownie thins.
These brownie thins are another option that boasts real ingredients and a gluten-free tag, but these thins stand apart from similar gluten-free offerings out there. On the package, you'll find familiar words like cashews, coconut, arrowroot, and cocoa powder, to name a few. In each square, you get that deep chocolate flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth without any artificial ingredients or excessive sugar. 12 thins contain only 6 grams of sugar, so you can "treat yo self," guilt-free.
While these thins aren't individually packaged, it's easy enough to toss them in a plastic bag and be on your way. But hey, if you want to eat out of the big bag, we won't stop you. Who's to say we won't do the same?
7. Palmiers sugar bowl bakery cookies
While we did find a great selection of healthy options on Costco shelves, let's face it: Sweet treats aren't necessarily supposed to focus on your health. Our next few items lean indulgent over nutritious, and we think you're going to like what you see.
As we continued our exploration, we wandered down an aisle of processed breads, cookies, and crackers. Here, we hit the jackpot, starting with Palmiers sugar bowl bakery cookies. These crispy French pastries aren't focused on health, but each cookie has only 5 grams of sugar, and is made with only five ingredients. Not too bad for a fancy pastry treat.
Crispy, decadent, and butter-forward, Palmiers cookies are an option you have to try just once. Some reviewer on the Costco website says they "prefer putting them in the air-fryer" to toast them up before eating. Grab a pack and share them with friends, or keep them all to yourself. We won't tell.
8. Pains Au Chocolat chocolate croissants
Staying on the French theme, this next item is a must-try for sure. Ringing in at just under $10 are the Pains Au Chocolat chocolate croissants. And man, these are delicious.
These French specialties are made with no artificial colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup. You may not be in France enjoying these treats, but the brand sure does its best to give you a similar experience. You get 16 croissants in each pack, which is a steal, averaging out to less than $1 per croissant. That's way cheaper than grabbing one with your coffee at your local cafe each morning.
What's great about these treats is that you can eat them as-is, or you can go pro and heat them up in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds. Let that chocolate melt a bit and watch the magic happen in just one bite.
9. Le Chic Patissier Belgian waffles
"All natural and delicious," as one TikTok review says. What more could you ask for? Our last sweet treat is another European item, but this time, we're headed to Belgium. Le Chic Patissier Belgian waffles are a steal, ringing in at just under $10, and they make for a great breakfast, lunch, or snack time option.
Coming straight from the source, these Belgian waffles are the real deal — or at least, as close as you can get without flying across the pond. Each 12-pack contains all-natural waffles, boasting no artificial ingredients or GMOs. Seriously, check out that ingredient list.
What's great about these waffles is that they're quite versatile. Eat them plain, enjoy one with your favorite yogurt or cream spread, top one with fruit, or come up with your own combination. The possibilities are truly endless here, and they might just make you feel like you're enjoying them as street food in Europe. Get creative and get to treating yo self without making a mess of batter or busting out the waffle maker.
How we found the best Costco sweet treats for under $10
For this ranking, we went to our local Costco and scoured every aisle to scope out all the sweet treats the warehouse has to offer. We looked at every section of the store and noted all of the items we could find for under $10.
From here, we looked at every aspect of the items — from taste to ingredients and quantity. We shortened the list to the best of the best, getting some online opinions to back up our choices, to give you a range of items to treat yourself with, that won't break the bank or your health.