Costco Shoppers Are Buying This Cult-Favorite Candy For A Steal

$1.97 is a pretty good price for a candy bar these days. However, $1.97 is an amazing price for six candy bars. A Costco shopper in North Canton, Ohio, recently posted on Reddit the deal they spotted of a six-pack of Toblerone for that much. The package has over 1.3 pounds of chocolate with honey and almond nougat. The deal is a huge price drop from the usual $11.89.

The response on the Reddit thread has been a mix of excitement and terror. Excitement to get that much of the Swiss treat for the price, and the terror of then eating that much chocolate. "My dentist is watching this with dollar signs in his eyes," writes one Costco fan on Reddit. The deal isn't everywhere. One Redditor shared their mixed feelings on the deal not being at their nearest Costco, writing, "Please Costco gods do not let this happen in my local store, I'm not strong enough." It sounds like many people have as strong a reaction to this much Toblerone as Joey's wide-eyed obsession with the oversized bar in "Friends".