Costco Shoppers Are Buying This Cult-Favorite Candy For A Steal
$1.97 is a pretty good price for a candy bar these days. However, $1.97 is an amazing price for six candy bars. A Costco shopper in North Canton, Ohio, recently posted on Reddit the deal they spotted of a six-pack of Toblerone for that much. The package has over 1.3 pounds of chocolate with honey and almond nougat. The deal is a huge price drop from the usual $11.89.
The response on the Reddit thread has been a mix of excitement and terror. Excitement to get that much of the Swiss treat for the price, and the terror of then eating that much chocolate. "My dentist is watching this with dollar signs in his eyes," writes one Costco fan on Reddit. The deal isn't everywhere. One Redditor shared their mixed feelings on the deal not being at their nearest Costco, writing, "Please Costco gods do not let this happen in my local store, I'm not strong enough." It sounds like many people have as strong a reaction to this much Toblerone as Joey's wide-eyed obsession with the oversized bar in "Friends".
What to do with this much Toblerone
As one person on the Reddit thread points out, "for less than $200, you can get 600 of them." While we aren't saying you should or should not buy 600 bars of Toblerone, you can stock up on the candy. As another Redditor puts it, "At that price I'd be giving those things away as gifts to everybody and using them as a baking ingredient for the next several years." We agree, as the bar is on our list of great last-minute holiday gifts you can find at Costco.
A few commenters spoke longingly of places that served fondue made from the chocolate bar. We're here to tell you that Swiss Toblerone Chocolate Fondue is delicious and easy to make at home. Another highlighted how easy it is to make fudge with the bar. It's true, all you need to do is heat up a can of evaporated milk with a half-cup each of butter and sugar, then mix in four bars of Toblerone, and finally let it all cool in a baking pan. Make enough of these, and you'll go through 600 bars in no time.