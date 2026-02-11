8 Prebiotic Soda Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Tons of prebiotic soda brands have hit the market in recent years, with Olipop and Poppi leading the way since 2018. This segment is expected to continue to grow as consumers, particularly younger generations, are focused on wellness and nutrition. These sodas boast lower sugar levels than traditional colas and the like, and are made with natural ingredients and, of course, prebiotics. So, what exactly are prebiotic sodas? The ingredients in these drinks feed the good bacteria in your gut, known as probiotics, which brings multiple benefits like balanced blood sugar levels, reduced risk of certain cancers, and better functioning digestive and immune systems. While prebiotics are naturally present in some high-fiber foods, like bananas, potatoes, and wheat breads, prebiotic sodas can be a good way to increase your intake in addition to diet.

I was a lover of traditional sodas for most of my life, but gave them up several years ago for health reasons. I've been curious to try these alternatives, but didn't know where to start. That's why I jumped at the opportunity to put my sommelier skills to use with these beverages. I tried several flavors of eight popular brands and ranked them against each other.

Keep in mind, it's a good idea to consult a doctor or nutritionist before increasing your prebiotic intake. People with certain digestive issues may have an adverse reaction. For everyone, it's always best to add new supplements slowly into your routine — adding too much too quickly doesn't give your body time to adjust.