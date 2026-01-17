Prebiotic Vs Probiotic Soda: What's The Difference?

Prebiotic soda is all the rage right now. As people drink less alcohol and become more health-conscious, some are turning to beverages like Olipop, Poppi, and dupes like the version found at Aldi. Sales are booming, even though many of the health claims are overstated. Still, it usually has less sugar and fewer calories than soda, so it is often a better choice.

Probiotic sodas are equally popular. Traditional fermented beverages like kombucha, tepache, or kefir have given way to more soda-like drinks coming from companies such as Culture Pop and Cove. The original, traditional probiotic beverages are all possible to make at home, given enough time. Kombucha, with its distinctive, vinegary tang, can be an acquired taste. These new probiotic sodas aim to bring the benefits of these cultured drinks with a sweeter taste.

Some, like Wildwonder, have both prebiotics and probiotics. So what is the difference between prebiotic and probiotic soda? Is one better than the other? Will they both heal your gut, like some people may claim? (Probably not). Below we pour out the details on the two different drinks that are equal in their popularity.