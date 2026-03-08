10 Aldi Products That Are Worse Than The Name Brand

Aldi is a unique grocery store, built around a model that strives to offer savings to customers. One of its primary methods of doing this is by offering private-label copies of popular brands, fondly referred to by many as "dupes." These less-expensive versions of familiar brand-name products make up some 90% of Aldi's offerings. Dupes usually mimic the product they're copying as closely as legally permissible. The package size, shape, and color are often identical, and the logo and branding are usually extremely similar as well — to the point that, when you see the original and the dupe side by side, it can be almost comical. But if something's cheaper and scratches the same itch, for many shoppers, that's money saved.

Speculation online about the sourcing of dupes is rampant. Some folks muse that maybe the dupes are overruns, factory seconds, or product that's about to pass its sell-by date. Other articles seem to disprove that by going so far as to chase down the actual sources behind some of Aldi's house brands.

There are dozens of different dupe brands. Some seem as good as the name brand they're emulating, and there are a few Aldi dupes that are even better than the brand names. Aldi's Twice as Nice policy also makes it fairly risk-free to take a shot. But word on the internet streets is, these 10 Aldi products are noticeably worse than the name brands.