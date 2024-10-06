11 Foods You Might Want To Avoid Buying At Aldi

There is a lot to love about Aldi, and die-hard fans know that many of its store-brand products aren't just more affordable than what you'll find in other stores, but they're high-quality, too. Aldi is great for many of your favorite kitchen staples, and there are plenty of underrated Aldi products and hidden gems on its shelves, too. You might just find your new favorite hot sauce, crackers, or salsa. But not everything at Aldi is an unconditional win. While there are products like an Aldi-brand ravioli that's so good it's won awards, there are others that you just might want to avoid.

In some cases, there are better options out there. Some buys are surprisingly impractical, some are a bit of a hit-or-miss situation when it comes to freshness, and in some cases, Aldi simply failed in its attempt to create a house brand product that's just as delicious as the name brand items you can find at other stores.

Of course, food product preferences can be subjective. So, in order to come up with our list, we started with our own personal experiences with these Aldi products, then checked out what other customers were saying in various social media posts and threads. Surprisingly, we found that a lot of people were saying very similar things.