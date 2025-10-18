Costco Jackpot: The $20 Kitchen Essential That'll Last You All Year

There is no denying that Costco is one of the greatest places to stock up on groceries like the top food bargains and the best pantry items for under $10. But beyond the food, Costco also offers fantastic deals on kitchen essentials that you will use on a day-to-day basis. In fact, in this category, there is one particular item that you need to know about: the Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag.

The box comes with 200 draw-string trash bags, which are 13 gallons each, which means that this set will definitely last you through the year — you would have to somehow take out the trash more than once every other day for this box not to make it through 365 days. These bags are Flex-Tech, which means that they are made with a specific type of plastic that is meant to be extremely flexible while still being durable — in other words, this material is meant to prevent any annoying rips that cause your trash to spill out of the bag. The top of the bags are also designed to fit around the trash bags in such a way as to prevent the bag from accidentally falling in, which also helps avoid unnecessary messes. The best part of this find? The box only costs $19.99. So, for just 20 bucks, you don't have to worry about a year's worth of trash bags. But don't just trust our word for it — customers absolutely love this product, too.