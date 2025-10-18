Costco Jackpot: The $20 Kitchen Essential That'll Last You All Year
There is no denying that Costco is one of the greatest places to stock up on groceries like the top food bargains and the best pantry items for under $10. But beyond the food, Costco also offers fantastic deals on kitchen essentials that you will use on a day-to-day basis. In fact, in this category, there is one particular item that you need to know about: the Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag.
The box comes with 200 draw-string trash bags, which are 13 gallons each, which means that this set will definitely last you through the year — you would have to somehow take out the trash more than once every other day for this box not to make it through 365 days. These bags are Flex-Tech, which means that they are made with a specific type of plastic that is meant to be extremely flexible while still being durable — in other words, this material is meant to prevent any annoying rips that cause your trash to spill out of the bag. The top of the bags are also designed to fit around the trash bags in such a way as to prevent the bag from accidentally falling in, which also helps avoid unnecessary messes. The best part of this find? The box only costs $19.99. So, for just 20 bucks, you don't have to worry about a year's worth of trash bags. But don't just trust our word for it — customers absolutely love this product, too.
What do customers think about Costco's Flex-Tech kitchen trash bags?
These trash bags have an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Costco website's product page — and there are more than 11,000 reviews. One person wrote, "I can't live without these trash bags! They are perfect in every way." The reviewer then went on to describe their favorite features of the trash bags: they're unscented, don't rip, and are the perfect size. Another reviewer gave similar compliments, writing that the bags are "strong and do not tear easily." Many other reviews reference that the bags are "great value. Another reviewer, who has been using these bags "for years," wrote, "We fill our bags and never worry about them breaking. I like the bulk amount so I don't have to worry about running out." This review certainly encapsulates why these bags are so great: the value allows one purchase to last all year and there's no ripping (which is easily the defining factor that separates good and bad trash bags).
There are also a few negative reviews, of course — some complain that the size is not actually big enough for their trash cans, while others argue that the bags do tear easily. While these few reviewers may have had a bad experience, the overall response is extremely positive, so these bags are certainly worth a buy. Just do not forget to clean out your trash can from time to time, in between switching out these bags because the trash can is the kitchen essential that everyone forgets to clean.