The Aldi Product That Mimics A Popular Little Debbie Treat
The cosmic brownies from Little Debbie are, undeniably, a nostalgic treat. For many of us, those cosmic brownies — the super-fudgy treats that are topped with chocolate icing and rainbow candy-coated chocolate pieces — were a staple in our childhood homes. And of course, plenty of us still enjoy those tasty treats to this day. In fact, they made it into the top ten when we ranked every Little Debbie snack from worst to best (it placed seventh out of 35 total snacks). And if you still love a good Cosmic Brownie every now and then, then you need to know about this Aldi dupe of the Little Debbie classic: Confetti Brownies.
The Aldi sweet snack, which is from Baker's Treat, has a similar name to match its nearly identical appearance and taste. The only visual difference seems to be that the candy-coated chocolate pieces are slightly different colors than the Little Debbie counterpart.
Also, at Aldi, a six-count box costs just $2.09, which is a bit cheaper than a box of Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies at most grocery stores. For example, a six-count box of the Little Debbie version costs $2.97 at Walmart or $3.19 at Target. So, by buying the Aldi dupe instead of the real thing, you'll be saving about a dollar, or slightly more, which can certainly add up over time if you start purchasing these tasty treats regularly. But how do shoppers say Aldi's version compares to Little Debbie's?
Some Aldi shoppers prefer Confetti Brownies
There are actually plenty of Aldi dupes that are better than the name brand versions, such as Aldi's animal crackers or Hawaiian sweet rolls, and some shoppers think that the Confetti Brownies actually fall into this category. One person made a Reddit post, declaring, "aldi brand confetti brownies taste better than cosmic brownies. FIGHT ME!"
The comments of this specific post actually skew somewhat negative, with most people disagreeing, but there are a few outliers. One person, for example, wrote, "They were so [fudgy] and thick ...Delicious." But in another Reddit thread, there are even more enthusiastic comments in favor of the Confetti Brownies. One person wrote, "It's funny, I'll pick these up before the original cosmic brownies now. I prefer the texture of these ones," and another user even called them "god tier."
However, it is worth noting that those Aldi shoppers who don't like this dupe really don't like it. One person declared that they taste like "playdough," while another user simply called them "disgusting." Additionally, quite a few people noted that these just don't taste like the original Cosmic Brownies. Still, these Confetti Brownies are still worth a try. You may find that you're in the group that actually prefers these to the real thing. And if you don't like them, you can always go back to buying the Little Debbie version — or making your own fudgy brownies and adding candy-coated chocolate pieces to the top for your own version of the nostalgic treat.