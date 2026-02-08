The Aldi Product That Mimics A Popular Little Debbie Treat

The cosmic brownies from Little Debbie are, undeniably, a nostalgic treat. For many of us, those cosmic brownies — the super-fudgy treats that are topped with chocolate icing and rainbow candy-coated chocolate pieces — were a staple in our childhood homes. And of course, plenty of us still enjoy those tasty treats to this day. In fact, they made it into the top ten when we ranked every Little Debbie snack from worst to best (it placed seventh out of 35 total snacks). And if you still love a good Cosmic Brownie every now and then, then you need to know about this Aldi dupe of the Little Debbie classic: Confetti Brownies.

The Aldi sweet snack, which is from Baker's Treat, has a similar name to match its nearly identical appearance and taste. The only visual difference seems to be that the candy-coated chocolate pieces are slightly different colors than the Little Debbie counterpart.

Also, at Aldi, a six-count box costs just $2.09, which is a bit cheaper than a box of Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies at most grocery stores. For example, a six-count box of the Little Debbie version costs $2.97 at Walmart or $3.19 at Target. So, by buying the Aldi dupe instead of the real thing, you'll be saving about a dollar, or slightly more, which can certainly add up over time if you start purchasing these tasty treats regularly. But how do shoppers say Aldi's version compares to Little Debbie's?