10 Discontinued Frozen Pizzas That You Probably Forgot About

There are a lot of frozen food options out there these days, but somehow, frozen pizza still reigns above them all. Actually, there's no "somehow" about it; we know exactly why this frozen dish has remained popular for more than 50 years. While it's not always been the most fashionable thing to put on a dinner table, frozen pizza has long allowed people to whip up a quick, tasty dinner for just a few dollars. It's available in virtually every store, there are enough flavors and options to satisfy every taste and craving, and these days, the quality of some frozen pizzas is almost comparable to that made in restaurants. It remains a winning choice.

It's no wonder, therefore, that there have been so many frozen pizza brands and products throughout the last half-century — but it's a crowded market out there, folks. Not every one of them can survive, and a lot of them haven't. Over the years, there have been plenty of once-popular frozen pizzas that have slowly but surely faded into oblivion, leaving customers devastated at their removal from the freezer aisle (pizza's an emotional thing). Have a favorite that you can't buy anymore? You may well be able to find it here.