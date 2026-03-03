10 Discontinued Frozen Pizzas That You Probably Forgot About
There are a lot of frozen food options out there these days, but somehow, frozen pizza still reigns above them all. Actually, there's no "somehow" about it; we know exactly why this frozen dish has remained popular for more than 50 years. While it's not always been the most fashionable thing to put on a dinner table, frozen pizza has long allowed people to whip up a quick, tasty dinner for just a few dollars. It's available in virtually every store, there are enough flavors and options to satisfy every taste and craving, and these days, the quality of some frozen pizzas is almost comparable to that made in restaurants. It remains a winning choice.
It's no wonder, therefore, that there have been so many frozen pizza brands and products throughout the last half-century — but it's a crowded market out there, folks. Not every one of them can survive, and a lot of them haven't. Over the years, there have been plenty of once-popular frozen pizzas that have slowly but surely faded into oblivion, leaving customers devastated at their removal from the freezer aisle (pizza's an emotional thing). Have a favorite that you can't buy anymore? You may well be able to find it here.
Chef Boyardee Frozen Pizza
Chef Boyardee was once known for more than just its nostalgic canned pasta. Back in the day, it also sold frozen pizza. Chef Boyardee Frozen Pizza was launched in the 1960s, at the same time that the rest of the country was falling in love with ready-made freezer staples, and it went big on the promise that it could offer a restaurant experience at home. A commercial for its pizza, which can still be seen on YouTube (via FilmArchivesNYC), used the concept of a harried father running home with a pizza box, only to disappoint his kids when the pizza inside is cold on his arrival. "Next time, try Chef Boyardee Frozen Pizza. From your freezer to your oven," said the smooth voiceover, cutting to a shot of a bubbling 'za that it said would be ready in just eight minutes. "Tastes better than any pizzeria pizza you bring home," the voiceover said as the commercial ended.
That's a bit of a bold promise, and to be honest, we're not sure whether Chef Boyardee could keep up with it. Nonetheless, it stuck around for a while. Originally coming in two flavors (cheese and sausage), Chef Boyardee Frozen Pizza was available until the '80s, when it was ultimately discontinued. The main issue was that its famous sauce, which worked so well in their canned pastas, just didn't hit the spot in the same way on pizza — and ultimately, Chef Boyardee decided to focus on what it did best.
Tombstone Microwave Pizza
Why oven-cook a frozen pizza when you can microwave it instead? That was clearly the guiding principle behind Tombstone Microwave Pizza, a freezer product that aimed to take all the hassle out of making this dish and supercharge its convenience. Tombstone Microwave Pizza launched in 1987, and its distinguishing feature was its crisping technology. By cooking the pizza in a specially designed tray, the bottom would remain firm and crunchy, instead of descending into a soggy mess.
This feat of innovation kept Tombstone Microwave Pizzas popular for decades, during which time they became a post-school favorite. Their miniature form helped them remain eminently snackable: Instead of having to cook up a big old pizza and slice it, you could microwave yourself a personal deep-dish pizza and munch to your heart's content. Sadly, though, nothing good lasts forever. In 2010, Tombstone Microwave Pizza was discontinued, leaving legions of fans devastated. As is so common nowadays, customers have started an online petition to bring it back — but as yet, it hasn't made any impact.
Feel Good Foods Gluten-Free Pizza
We're of the firm belief that the frozen pizza world should have more, not less, gluten-free options. So, the loss of Feel Good Foods Gluten-Free Pizza was definitely pretty sad. For a while, Feel Good Foods was absolutely nailing it with its frozen gluten-free options. It had several fashionable flavors, including a dreamy truffle mushroom pizza, and people were big fans of its food thanks to its ability to avoid the dreaded cardboard texture that so many gluten-free pies fall victim to.
Unfortunately, though, these frozen pies were just a flash in the pizza pan. Its three gluten-free pizza options and its frozen gluten-free calzone were confirmed as discontinued by a Feel Good Foods employee in 2025. At the same time, it was pulled from online retailers like Amazon. Although this was a bleak moment for gluten-free pizza fans, customers out there can still get their fill on Feel Good Foods' Mini Pizza Bagels. They may not provide the same experience as putting a full-size pizza in the oven, but it's the next best thing.
Jeno's Crisp 'n Tasty Pizza
What do you want your frozen pizza to be? Crisp? Tasty? Both? Then you would have absolutely loved Jeno's Crisp 'n Tasty Pizza. A classic frozen option, this product was around for a good half-century before it was discontinued in 2018, and during that time, it was a pizza that aimed to feed your family on a budget. Pizzas generally cost about a buck each and came in classic flavors like sausage and pepperoni. The brand's acquisition by Pillsbury in 1985 brought it into the Totino's umbrella, where it remained as an adjacent product for decades.
However, even brands with years upon years of history aren't safe, and by the end of the 2010s, Jeno's was in trouble. Perhaps it was just decided that the world didn't need one more frozen pizza option. General Mills (which acquired Pillsbury in 2000) subsequently discontinued Jeno's Crisp 'n Tasty Pizza, confirming this to customers in a comment on X. The response to its comment demonstrated just how much emotional pull these brands have on people. "ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME??? That was my childhood pizza and y'all discontinued it, why?" said one particularly impassioned X response. Another stated, "My 8-year-old self is saddened she will never have one again."
Nabisco Poppins Toaster Pizza
You can use your toaster for more than just browning bread — for example, you can wield the appliance to make speedy cheesy quesadillas. Back in the day, you also used to be able to make pizza in it. That was all thanks to Nabisco Poppins Toaster Pizza, an item that made an already-convenient food even more user-friendly. You didn't even have to turn your oven on anymore: You could just put a pair of these tiny little pies in your toaster, push the lever down, and wait. As each box had six mini pizzas, you could make sure you had a couple left over for your next meal. Well, unless you were really hungry, that is.
It all sounds pretty sweet. So, why didn't Nabisco Poppins Toaster Pizza last? Well, the main issue was that pizzas aren't really meant to be cooked vertically. When the toaster pizzas warmed up, the cheese and toppings would drip their way down to the bottom of your toaster, simultaneously ruining your meal and potentially shortening the life of your appliance. Reportedly, a further problem was that Nabisco Poppins Toaster Pizzas often didn't cook in one go; you had to toast them twice, and therefore, they weren't that much more convenient than the oven-cooked kind. These design flaws meant that Nabisco's mini pizzas only stuck around for four years before they were discontinued in 1973.
Wolfgang Puck Frozen Pizza
For the first few decades of its lifespan, frozen pizza wasn't a gourmet option. That all began to change in the mid-1980s, thanks to Wolfgang Puck. The pioneering chef was working at his restaurant Spago, which would routinely churn out upmarket pizzas to its glitzy clientele. Apparently, one of said clients was Johnny Carson, who asked Puck to make him 10 pizzas to go, which he was planning on placing in his freezer. Puck's interest was piqued. He began experimenting with whether he could produce a consistently tasty frozen pizza, and in 1987, the culmination of all of this work resulted in the release of his very own pizza line.
However, the chef was beset with problems from the very beginning. One big clash came with the United States Department of Agriculture, which restricted Puck from naming his white-based pizzas "pizzas" because they didn't contain tomato (the chef got around this by placing tomatoes on the pizza as a topping). Then, there was the fact that some people thought that Puck's classy pizzas didn't quite translate to a frozen setting. Regardless, Wolfgang Puck frozen pizzas stuck around for a while before they quietly disappeared for good.
John's Frozen Pizza
If you were growing up in Chicago between the '50s and the '80s, then there's a high chance that you might remember John's Frozen Pizza. This frozen product was a big deal in the city in the latter half of the 20th century, with a particular spurt of popularity and marketing push in the '70s, which is when a lot of people recall it from. It was also a cut above the rest when it came to frozen pizzas. John's Frozen Pizza promised that it was made with aged Wisconsin cheese and grade A tomatoes from the San Joaquin Valley. Perhaps its refusal to compromise quality was why it never turned into a more anonymous, mass-produced product that you could find in every freezer aisle — but honestly, we respect it all the more for doing that.
John's Frozen Pizza came both in full pies and in individual frozen slices, which you could cook one at a time. Regrettably, though, its combination of good ingredients and convenient form wasn't enough to save it from ultimately being discontinued. By the 1980s, John's Frozen Pizza was disappearing, and pretty soon it was gone for good, leaving the people of Chicago missing it dearly.
Buitoni Instant Pizza
It's great when a grocery store frozen pizza does something a little different. Sadly, that can also increase its risk of extinction (hey, people like what they know, right?). If you need any proof of this, check out the fate of Buitoni Instant Pizza. This frozen product was almost more of a calzone than a full-on pizza, and each one placed all its toppings on the inside. This gave it a massive advantage over other toaster pizzas, which struggled to retain all of their ingredients when they warmed up, as they'd simply slide to the bottom of the machine. Buitoni Instant Pizzas came out of the toaster perfectly formed, piping hot, and without leaving a load of grease on your toaster.
It's no wonder that people absolutely loved these little things. Debuting in the late 1970s, they became instant favorites with a lot of folks, who loved their convenience and flavor. Although, many weren't massive fans of how scorching they'd get once removed from the toaster — we can imagine there were a fair few burnt mouths after biting into these things. All of that passion wasn't enough to save Buitoni Instant Pizzas from extinction, though. The product was duly discontinued, and despite customers rallying to try and bring them back via an online petition, there's been no sign of them in years.
Tofutti Pizza Pizzaz
These days, vegan-friendly products are everywhere. We can't move for plant-based meat options or dairy alternatives now, but back in the 2000s, they were a lot less common. Tofutti Pizza Pizzaz was therefore a bit of an outlier, and a good one at that. This vegan pizza was made with dairy-free cheese that it claimed was even better than mozzarella, which feels like a bold thing to say at a time when plant-based food technology was still pretty rudimentary. Amazingly, though, it seems to have stuck the landing on its flavor, with customers favorably comparing it to nostalgic cafeteria pizza.
Being dairy-free wasn't the only thing that Tofutti Pizza Pizzaz had going for it. It was also cholesterol-free and didn't use any animal products in its dough, either. Oh, and its name was also just so much fun, wasn't it? All of these positives weren't enough to keep it from the scrapheap, though, and ultimately, Tofutti Pizza Pizzaz didn't make it into today's ultra-competitive plant-based food market. It was discontinued, while Tofutti continues making dairy-free alternatives to this day.
DiGiorno Garlic Bread Pizza
We can understand why certain frozen pizzas are discontinued, but when it comes to DiGiorno's Garlic Bread Pizza, we're honestly a little flummoxed. That's because this frozen pizza combined two of the best things known to mankind: pizza and garlic bread (which isn't too hard to make at home). DiGiorno's pizza was built on a buttery garlic bread base, upon which it piled its cheese and toppings. Understandably, people were very big fans of this thing, which took the hassle out of deciding which bread-based delight you were gonna have for dinner (although let's be real, we're more than happy to cook and enjoy both at the same time).
It's no great secret that DiGiorno has a lot of frozen pizza options out there (it even had a Thanksgiving pizza), and so this one really had to prove its worth to stick around. It seems like it didn't. In 2021, DiGiorno Garlic Bread Pizza was discontinued, putting an end to people's garlicky dreams for good. Since then, customers have been petitioning DiGiorno to bring it back, but their efforts haven't gained a lot of traction.