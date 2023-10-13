The Toaster Hack For Cheesy Quesadillas In A Flash

Quesadillas are an easy meal that's great for any time of day. They can be customized however you want to make the perfect breakfast, a quick lunch, or a kid-friendly dinner. While they're simple enough and only require two main ingredients (tortillas and cheese), if there's a way to make the process even simpler, why not try it? If you haven't started whipping up quesadillas in your toaster, now is the time to start. This hack takes "quick lunch idea" to a whole new level.

We know toasters are for toasting bread and the occasional thin bagel, but tortillas crisp up just as well in this little appliance. Not all toasters are created equal, though, so when you do use this method, keep a close eye on the tortilla as it toasts to avoid burning it. Plus, the more cheese it has, the longer it will take to melt, so it's all about finding the right ratio.