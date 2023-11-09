We Tried DiGiorno's Thanksgiving Pizza And Were Pleasantly Surprised

Thanksgiving day is closer than we realize. Whether you're stressing about planning the big meal, looking to add something new to the table this year, or ready to celebrate early, the fine folks at DiGiorno have you covered. This November, the brand is using a Detroit-style crust as a canvas to build a unique pizza to capture the essence of the holiday in a single pie. That's right, DiGiorno's new Thanksgiving pizza features turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and crispy onions. Oh my!

In a press release, Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno, said, "...we're thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread." She added, "Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno into moments of celebration – even the most traditional holiday dinners."

Thanksgiving pizza isn't a new invention. As far back as 1955, even the great Chicago deep dish pizzaiolo Lou Malnati was serving a stuffed-up version, and ever since, turkey day leftovers have found their way onto triangular slices. So, how does DiGiorno's take on a budding autumn classic taste? Does its Thanksgiving pizza rise to the occasion, or does it fall flat? I gobbled this one up, and am here to present my chew and review.

