9 Pizza Chains That Don't Exist Anymore

For decades, pizza has been America's premier party food. People have eaten this dish at birthdays, weddings, christenings, and everything in between — and good old pizza chains have housed folks for all of these events for as long as we can remember. It's no surprise that pizza chains are very popular in the U.S., and the likes of Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Papa John's are still going strong as some of the country's go-to destinations for bread and cheese. However, for every successful pizza business, there's one that didn't quite manage to stick around.

As a result, the history of the pizza world is littered with chains that have simply disappeared after years, sometimes decades, of success. Some of them didn't succeed because instead of stretching their dough, they stretched themselves, and pushed their ambition beyond their capacities. In other situations, pizza chains went bust because the style that they worked with went out of fashion (if you've never eaten pizza accompanied by the sound of a Wurlitzer organ, well, there's a good reason for that). Here are a few chains you might just remember eating in, long ago.