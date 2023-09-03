What You Need To Know About New Haven-Style Pizza

New Haven, Connecticut's population is a fraction of New York's, but its pizza is a legitimate challenger to the Big Apple when it comes to America's finest. Despite their relative geographical closeness, these two cities have birthed very different styles of pizza, with the only real resemblance being their thin crusts. However, both share a similar history through the influence of Italian immigration.

There are three main factors that make New Haven-style pizza unique: the crust, the cheese, and the oven. Connecticut's offering is made with an extremely high-hydration crust, typically around 70%. This means that the dough is made with 70% as much water as flour, making it so wet that you can barely even knead it. Instead, the gluten is developed through a lengthy fermentation period. This makes the crust airy and enhances its flavor beyond standard thin-crust pizzas. Unlike other pizza styles, New Haven's doesn't have a big handle of crust at the edge to grip, with the sauce going almost to the edge.

New Haven's pizza also stands out for its toppings. The standard base is tomato sauce and pecorino cheese. Mozzarella is considered an additional topping rather than a given. Lastly, there's the oven — coal-fired and heated to nearly 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. At such a high temperature, the pizza cooks very quickly, becoming super crispy and charred. A New Haven-style pizza should never, ever flop at the tip.