How Pizza Became America's Go-To Party Food

A party without pizza isn't a party we want to be invited to. Pizza is a hugely diverse food made in lots of different ways around the world, but no matter where we are, the way that we enjoy it is often the same. It's the kind of thing you eat with friends, talking, laughing, and having a good time. Although pizza by the slice is common in some areas, for the most part it's ordered fresh and sliced into multiple pieces, ideal for enjoying with others. Beyond its sheer proportions, though, pizza has also taken on a cultural significance as a party food, particularly in America, where it's frequently associated with beer, margaritas, and college students.

How did it develop this reputation? In its modern form, pizza began life as a food for working people in 18th-century Naples and later championed by Queen Margherita of Savoy. As such, the way it became a dish that flew around on the back of motorcycles to feed hungry party-goers in the United States feels a little unclear. Well, we decided to figure out exactly how this shift occurred. Take a trip with us back through culinary history, as we uncover the truth on how pizza became America's favorite party food.