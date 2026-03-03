10 Creative Ways To Use Canned Evaporated Milk

Canned evaporated milk is a gem of an ingredient, for sure, and that's probably why you have a stock of it sitting in your pantry. It can come in handy when you're all out of regular milk and looking for a way to lighten up your morning cup of joe. Additionally, it's a great ingredient for making certain desserts, like tres leches. Some people even enjoy drinking canned evaporated milk straight from the can, which, in case you didn't know, is absolutely safe to do.

Besides these options, you might believe that there's nothing else you can do with this ingredient, and that's possibly why you're still wondering how to use up those cans lying in your pantry. But what if we told you that this canned ingredient is more versatile than you imagined it to be? There are many creative ways to use it. Some of these are a bit obvious, but they are still overlooked.

For instance, since we spoke about desserts, did you know that you can use it to make the fudgiest brownies ever? That's just the tip of the iceberg, because this ingredient works like magic in many savory recipes, like salad dressings, creamed corn, and mac and cheese. If these few creative ways to use this canned ingredient seem intriguing enough to you, what's coming next in this story will surely leave you pleasantly surprised. So, stick around until the end to make good use of your stock of canned evaporated milk.