Make Mac And Cheese With Evaporated Milk For A Truly Velvety Experience

Before you pour a can of evaporated milk directly into your pot of pasta, you might want to know what it is. Evaporated milk is fresh milk that has been simmered down, evaporating off around 60% of its moisture until it becomes a viscous, creamy substance that is even thicker than heavy cream. Canned evaporated milk is then homogenized before being sealed and sterilized, leaving it shelf-stable for up to two years and ready to be incorporated into any recipe, sweet or savory, that could benefit from an extra creamy texture.

Evaporated milk can be used as-is in place of half-and-half in recipes, or can be mixed with water to thin it out, making it an ideal substitute for fresh milk. One can of evaporated milk can be reconstituted with 1½ cans of water; combine thoroughly and use anywhere milk is called for. For extra-creamy mac and cheese, though, leave your can undiluted.

One more tip: For a savory recipe like macaroni and cheese, don't reach for condensed milk. The difference between evaporated milk and condensed milk is the addition of sugar. The condensed version has been sweetened, and it's extremely sugary (up to 45% sugar by weight). Unless you want your mac and cheese to taste like cake frosting, be sure to choose the correct option.