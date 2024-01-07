Can You Drink Canned Evaporated Milk Straight?

Evaporated milk is a mainstay of grocery store baking sections, where you'll typically find it in small cans. According to Healthline, evaporated milk contains all the essential nutrients of regular milk but has far less water. Consider that whole milk consists of approximately 87% water, in addition to fat, protein, and other elements.

Conversely, evaporated milk is created by removing 60% of the water from the milk, which results in a much thicker substance. It also changes the flavor of the milk, which is often described as tasting slightly sweet with a hint of caramelization. As for whether you can drink evaporated milk right out of the can, it's safe to do so. Because the only real difference is the water content, evaporated milk is pretty similar when it comes to nutritional value.

However, the taste and texture of evaporated milk can be somewhat off-putting to many people. Incorporating water into the canned milk can create a more pleasing consistency and render the product a bit more drinkable.