Can You Drink Canned Evaporated Milk Straight?
Evaporated milk is a mainstay of grocery store baking sections, where you'll typically find it in small cans. According to Healthline, evaporated milk contains all the essential nutrients of regular milk but has far less water. Consider that whole milk consists of approximately 87% water, in addition to fat, protein, and other elements.
Conversely, evaporated milk is created by removing 60% of the water from the milk, which results in a much thicker substance. It also changes the flavor of the milk, which is often described as tasting slightly sweet with a hint of caramelization. As for whether you can drink evaporated milk right out of the can, it's safe to do so. Because the only real difference is the water content, evaporated milk is pretty similar when it comes to nutritional value.
However, the taste and texture of evaporated milk can be somewhat off-putting to many people. Incorporating water into the canned milk can create a more pleasing consistency and render the product a bit more drinkable.
Is evaporated milk a good replacement for condensed milk?
Like evaporated milk, condensed milk also contains 60% less water and has a thicker consistency than what you'd expect from regular milk. However, condensed milk also has sugar added and can consist of up to 50% sugar, depending on the brand. As a result, condensed milk is far sweeter than evaporated milk despite the many similarities they share.
Both types of milk are essential baking ingredients, which might lead you to believe that you can swap one for the other in your recipes. When it comes to whether to use condensed milk or evaporated milk, keep in mind that you'll be lacking some of the sweetness with the latter since evaporated milk has no sugar added.
In this case, you can adjust the flavor profile of evaporated milk by incorporating sugar or some other sweetener. In general, condensed milk is used to make sweet sauces, pie fillings, and tres leches cake. Evaporated milk also has quite a few uses in the kitchen.
Tips on using evaporated milk
Evaporated milk can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. For example, it's an important component in many types of soups, including corn chowder, onion bisque, and cream of mushroom soup. It's also a good addition to smoothies, as it contains essential nutrients like calcium, zinc, and magnesium, as well as substantial amounts of protein and vitamin D.
Evaporated milk can sometimes separate in the can, particularly if it sits on a shelf or in a pantry for a long time. Shaking the can before opening can reintegrate solids and liquids and make for a more uniform consistency as a result.
If you want a thinner consistency, combine equal portions of water and milk. Evaporated milk lasts a long time, provided it's kept in a cool area of the home, well protected from moisture and humidity. If you have some evaporated milk left over, you can typically refrigerate it for about a week in a sealed container before it begins to spoil. While it may not be the most enjoyable beverage when consumed straight from the can, evaporated milk is a versatile ingredient that can serve you well in the kitchen.