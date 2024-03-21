Give Your Creamed Corn An Upgrade With Rich Evaporated Milk

Silky, satisfying, and delicious, creamed corn is the perfect side dish for holiday meals or family gatherings at any time of year. The dish as we know it today has Midwestern and Southern roots, but it's a favorite comfort food in numerous parts of the United States. The dish can be made with fresh, frozen, or canned corn, and while many recipes call for a sauce made with milk or heavy cream, evaporated milk is an underrated choice that might become your new favorite.

Typically sold in convenient cans, evaporated milk is milk that has been heated to remove 60% of its water content. This rich and concentrated product can be made with whole, low-fat, or skim milk, and the full-fat version adds a thick, velvety texture to soups, sauces, mac and cheese, and of course, creamed corn.

Evaporated milk is not to be confused with condensed milk, which is evaporated milk sweetened with sugar. Plain evaporated milk works perfectly for both desserts and savory dishes. Since creamed corn walks the line between sweet and savory, the uniquely rich and subtly sweet qualities of this dairy product serve to lift up the dish's classic and comforting flavors. It's also easy to use, to boot — you likely won't miss the cream.