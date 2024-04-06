The Simple Canned Good That Gives Scrambled Eggs A Fluffy Upgrade
Eggs provide a blank canvas for culinary enthusiasts to get creative with, and the potential to elevate them is almost limitless. Still, one of the most beloved ways to make eggs is to scramble them up in a pan until they're nice and soft. Not only do scrambled eggs have a silky texture, they're super easy to make, so it's understandable why this preparation remains popular.
To whip up basic scrambled eggs, you just need to crack some eggs into a bowl and whisk them together, pour them into a buttered pan, and move them around with a spatula until they fuse into a delicious scramble. Still, it's always fun to try something new in the kitchen, and there is one canned good that gives scrambled eggs a fluffy upgrade. That simple addition is evaporated milk.
For those who are unfamiliar with this pantry staple (not to be confused with sweetened condensed milk), evaporated milk is simply fresh milk that's been heated until it loses around 60% of its water content. The milk is then treated to last longer, and canned. This makes evaporated milk an extra-rich ingredient perfect to thicken up soups and stews, pour into warm coffees and teas, and ensure your scrambled eggs come out extra pillowy and soft.
What sets this simple addition apart
With all the ingredients out there that can elevate eggs, why choose an obscure addition like evaporated milk? While other texture-heightening ingredients like fresh milk, cottage cheese, or plain water are great candidates, evaporated milk is thicker and creamier and will make your eggs extra fluffy. Plus, this canned good also has a long shelf life, so you don't have to worry about it spoiling before you're ready to use it.
Aside from the textural boost, the creamy flavor of evaporated milk also gives eggs a boost in richness. So, to try this out for yourself, crack some eggs into a bowl and add roughly a tablespoon of evaporated milk for every egg. Now mix and cook your scrambled eggs as usual, and see just how much fluffier your breakfast staple turns out. Don't forget to add salt and pepper before serving — and freshly chopped chives never hurt anyone, either.
Fun ways to serve this delicious scramble
While these scrambled eggs elevated by evaporated milk will taste delicious on their own, there's a lot you can do with them. Fans of breakfast sandwiches listen up, one chef known as Gideon General shared a recipe to TikTok that utilizes this simple scrambled egg hack. For this recipe, General combines eggs and evaporated milk into a bowl with some neutral oil, a cornstarch slurry, and simple seasonings. He cooks this mixture up until soft and fluffy, then serves it with some chives and cheese on toasted white bread for a Hong Kong-style egg sandwich.
@tasty
@Gideon General recreates a classic egg dish from Hong Kong. Recipe Inspired by Chef Lucas Sin 🍳#eggsandwich
For an equally delicious breakfast item, you can also combine these eggs in a wrap with some chorizo for a beautiful balance of richness and spicy sausage. Alternatively, for a perfect contrast in texture, try sliding these soft scrambled eggs onto a crispy tortilla for an easy breakfast tostada.
Once you've tried evaporated milk in your scrambled eggs, the big difference in texture might make you want to never go back to the basics. You can keep experimenting with ways to make your scrambled eggs even better with the help of other canned ingredients, too.