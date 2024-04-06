The Simple Canned Good That Gives Scrambled Eggs A Fluffy Upgrade

Eggs provide a blank canvas for culinary enthusiasts to get creative with, and the potential to elevate them is almost limitless. Still, one of the most beloved ways to make eggs is to scramble them up in a pan until they're nice and soft. Not only do scrambled eggs have a silky texture, they're super easy to make, so it's understandable why this preparation remains popular.

To whip up basic scrambled eggs, you just need to crack some eggs into a bowl and whisk them together, pour them into a buttered pan, and move them around with a spatula until they fuse into a delicious scramble. Still, it's always fun to try something new in the kitchen, and there is one canned good that gives scrambled eggs a fluffy upgrade. That simple addition is evaporated milk.

For those who are unfamiliar with this pantry staple (not to be confused with sweetened condensed milk), evaporated milk is simply fresh milk that's been heated until it loses around 60% of its water content. The milk is then treated to last longer, and canned. This makes evaporated milk an extra-rich ingredient perfect to thicken up soups and stews, pour into warm coffees and teas, and ensure your scrambled eggs come out extra pillowy and soft.