9 Grocery Chains With The Best Seafood Departments

If you've ever side-eyed the seafood counter, wondering whether it's worth the splurge, you're not alone. Finding the grocery chains with the best seafood departments can be a bit of a hit-or-miss affair, costing you time and money. We get it. Throwing your hard-earned dollars at duds until you find a worthy seafood selection isn't exactly anyone's idea of fun. Still, one fact is true: We should all be eating more seafood. First off, it's good for us, and it also tastes delicious.

Most Americans don't eat anywhere near enough seafood because no one has the time — or the money — to get to an actual fish market. Luckily, there's a fix for that. We've rounded up the grocery chains with the best seafood, checking in with major reviewing forums to see what other customers are saying. Here are the top nine performers that consistently score high on freshness, quality, and taste.