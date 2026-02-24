Customers Agree, These Are The 7 Best Grocery Store Crab Cakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before we dig into this topic, let's say it straight. Marylanders will probably tell you that the best grocery store crab cake does not exist. The best crab cake is the one you make yourself, and this was the recurring chorus we heard while looking into this. Now, we're not ones to quibble with the "fresh is always better" mantra. That said, anyone living in the Old Line State is blessed with an abundance of Chesapeake Bay blue crabs right on their doorstep. The rest of us are not so lucky, so we've got to make do with the store-bought kind when the itch hits.

We searched the most popular grocery stores in the United States for the few elusive brands that have obtained a solid seal of approval. Some even received a reluctant thumbs-up from Marylanders themselves, which is no mean feat. The bad news is that it's not a very long list. Still, it does include fan favorites Costco, Publix, and Aldi, among others.