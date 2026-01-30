The Award-Winning Aldi Frozen Seafood That Needs To Be In Your Cart
One winner of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards was Aldi's exclusive Wild Caught Snow Crab Clusters. These crab legs are sustainably caught in the Northwest Atlantic, fully cooked, then flash frozen to keep them fresh. They're a convenient way to quickly cook up a tasty meal. You just have to defrost them — then you can bake, boil, or steam them however you like and dip them in butter! A 24-ounce package of this frozen crab costs $23.09 as of this writing (though price and availability may vary by location).
Over on Reddit, one user posted that she was surprised by these crab legs. She wrote, "Being a Boston girl, I was super skeptical, but they had a sweet, briny taste and a satisfying texture." Many commenters chimed in to say they love how fresh and flavorful they are. Multiple people commented a variation of the same thing: "I snatch these up every time I see them!" So, don't be surprised if they're sold out at your local store. These crab legs aren't the only 2025 Product of the Year Award winners you can find on Aldi's shelves, either. The grocery store's private-label dupe for Poppi prebiotic soda is another of the chain's eight total winners.
How to prepare Aldi's snow crab clusters
It can be tempting to speed up the process of thawing seafood by popping it in the microwave, but you may end up cooking it instead. Aldi recommends leaving these crab legs in the refrigerator for 5 to 8 hours, or, if you're in a hurry, running them under cold water until they're thawed. Leaving them out on the counter to thaw may lead to food-borne illnesses (via USDA), so exercise caution.
Once thawed, heating up these crab legs is a quick process. Since they're already cooked, you don't have to heat them for long. Steaming takes just 4 to 6 minutes, broiling 4 to 5, and baking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit only takes 5 to 8 minutes. You can even cook crab legs in the air fryer.
These crab legs pair well with a garlic butter sauce. First, cut the shells open a bit to ensure the sauce gets into the meat. Melt some butter in a skillet, add garlic and salt and cook for a minute or two to get the garlic flavor in the butter. Then, toss in the crab legs and cook them in the butter for 5 minutes. You can also toss these in a seafood boil with a flavorful broth, corn, potatoes, shrimp, and fresh clams. How you enjoy this Product of the Year is up to you!