The Award-Winning Aldi Frozen Seafood That Needs To Be In Your Cart

It can be tempting to speed up the process of thawing seafood by popping it in the microwave, but you may end up cooking it instead. Aldi recommends leaving these crab legs in the refrigerator for 5 to 8 hours, or, if you're in a hurry, running them under cold water until they're thawed. Leaving them out on the counter to thaw may lead to food-borne illnesses (via USDA), so exercise caution.

Once thawed, heating up these crab legs is a quick process. Since they're already cooked, you don't have to heat them for long. Steaming takes just 4 to 6 minutes, broiling 4 to 5, and baking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit only takes 5 to 8 minutes. You can even cook crab legs in the air fryer.

These crab legs pair well with a garlic butter sauce. First, cut the shells open a bit to ensure the sauce gets into the meat. Melt some butter in a skillet, add garlic and salt and cook for a minute or two to get the garlic flavor in the butter. Then, toss in the crab legs and cook them in the butter for 5 minutes. You can also toss these in a seafood boil with a flavorful broth, corn, potatoes, shrimp, and fresh clams. How you enjoy this Product of the Year is up to you!