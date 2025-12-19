I Tried 8 Activia Yogurt Flavors And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Activia is a probiotic yogurt brand that offers a range of gut-healthy products. What most people best know the brand for is its line of plain yogurts, although it does also have probiotic yogurt drinks and a special ProActive yogurt line now, too. The company claims that it's the top probiotic yogurt brand recommended by doctors, created based on more than 20 years of research into probiotics and gut microflora. As someone who loves yogurt, all of these benefits sound great, but what I'm most concerned about is whether they taste good. After all, I don't want to have to force myself to eat something that makes me gag, no matter how good it is for me.

I decided to put the question of Activia's taste on trial and tried all eight flavors available to me at my local grocery store in Vineland, New Jersey, before ranking them from worst to best. To make my judgments, I used a combination of my experience, both working in the food industry and as a regular enjoyer of yogurt. My whole question revolved around taste, so that's what was ranked specifically. Ready to discover how each of the eight Activia yogurt flavors stacks up when put to the test? Or find out which flavors rank highest? Let's get into it.