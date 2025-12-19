I Tried 8 Activia Yogurt Flavors And Ranked Them Worst To Best
Activia is a probiotic yogurt brand that offers a range of gut-healthy products. What most people best know the brand for is its line of plain yogurts, although it does also have probiotic yogurt drinks and a special ProActive yogurt line now, too. The company claims that it's the top probiotic yogurt brand recommended by doctors, created based on more than 20 years of research into probiotics and gut microflora. As someone who loves yogurt, all of these benefits sound great, but what I'm most concerned about is whether they taste good. After all, I don't want to have to force myself to eat something that makes me gag, no matter how good it is for me.
I decided to put the question of Activia's taste on trial and tried all eight flavors available to me at my local grocery store in Vineland, New Jersey, before ranking them from worst to best. To make my judgments, I used a combination of my experience, both working in the food industry and as a regular enjoyer of yogurt. My whole question revolved around taste, so that's what was ranked specifically. Ready to discover how each of the eight Activia yogurt flavors stacks up when put to the test? Or find out which flavors rank highest? Let's get into it.
8. Activia Prune Yogurt
I have to admit that I was a little on the fence before I even tried the Activia Prune Yogurt. Before this, I'd never had a yogurt that was flavored with prunes, and the idea just felt weird, despite my enjoying dried prunes or even prune juice every once in a while. I just feel like some things don't belong in yogurt. Unfortunately, my preconceptions turned out to be premonitions.
The smell of the prune yogurt wasn't all that bad. In fact, it was almost pleasant (although not quite), featuring a mild fruity tang in a predominantly milky scent profile. But that first taste quickly dashed any hope I had of being wrong in my assumption that prunes don't belong in yogurt.
The sharp, tangy sourness of the prunes, paired with the lighter, milky tang of the yogurt, was so sour that it made me embarrassingly drool a little bit. The two flavors also clash heavily, creating something that's honestly just vile. To top it all off, the included bits of whole prune were too chewy, leaving me gnawing on them long after the actual yogurt had been swallowed. Suffice it to say that this did not equate to a positive experience as a whole. I won't ever buy this again, and you couldn't pay me to eat it again. Even if you like prunes, skip this Activia yogurt flavor. Trust me.
7. Activia Vanilla Yogurt
To me, vanilla yogurt is always an ideal choice for things that require a pairing. For example, it makes an excellent dip for gingerbread cookies and works perfectly in a yogurt parfait. But that's when the yogurt is good on its own, and that just isn't the case with the Activia Vanilla Yogurt — much to my disappointment, of course.
I actually quite enjoyed the smell of this yogurt, which was richly vanilla, with warm and sweet notes streaked through with a faint tang of dairy. I wish the scent had proven to be more indicative of the taste, but that just didn't end up being the case. Instead, my first mouthful was of an overpowering vanilla that made me immediately recoil in disgust. It was as though someone had taken a bit of plain, unflavored yogurt and dumped an entire bottle of pure vanilla extract into it. The texture was also a little thicker than the other yogurt options, which I didn't really like. What could have ended up being a gut-healthy dipping option for my cookies turned out to be a nightmare.
I won't purchase this yogurt flavor again, nor would I eat it if offered to me by someone else. I highly recommend skipping this in favor of better ranking flavors.
6. Activia Mixed Berry Yogurt
Based on this ingredients list, the Activia Mixed Berry Yogurt is primarily a combination of blueberry and strawberry flavors. I'm a big fan of both flavor profiles on their own, with sweets like strawberry shortcake and blueberry mug cake regularly making their way into my baking rotation. Even better, this flavor combination has proven pretty good in the past, so I had high hopes it would do well here, too.
After peeling the lid off the container, my nose was greeted by a faint, sweet, and tangy berry scent that was surprisingly general rather than carrying notes of any specific fruit. Although I'd have loved for the individual scent profiles of each berry to shine through a little more distinctly, it was an overall enjoyable smell. As I tasted my first spoonful, I was greeted with a nice flavor overall, although I wouldn't really call it "mixed berry." It was very heavily blueberry, with tin,y solid blueberry chunks interspersed through the medium-thickness yogurt. Although there was a little tangy sourness, it was nicely balanced with sweetness. My biggest complaint, though, was a very light lingering aftertaste that's like you've tried to wash chalk down with milk, which detracts from the overall experience.
Although I wouldn't purposefully buy this again, I'd probably eat it if offered to me by someone else. However, I recommend opting for either the strawberry or blueberry yogurts instead of this combination, as each flavor is better on its own.
5. Activia Blueberry Yogurt
I'm a pretty big fan of blueberries, especially since I live just minutes away from the blueberry capital of the world. That being said, this close proximity to the blueberry mecca also makes it so that I can be a bit picky when it comes to the flavor profile. But this Activia Blueberry Yogurt actually turned out pretty good compared to some "flavored" products I've had in the past.
For starters, the smell and flavor were both strongly blueberry. I like that it appears (based on the taste and the label) to have used actual blueberries instead of artificial flavoring. Inside the creamy, tangy berry yogurt base were tiny chunks of blueberry that added a small amount of textural complexity. However, these chunks didn't hold together as well as some of the others, and many of them turned out to just be flecks, which slightly detracted from the expected experience. Although the hallmark tang of berries was the dominant flavor profile, there were notes of sugary sweetness, sour yogurt, and rich cream throughout.
I probably won't buy this again, simply because I prefer other options significantly more. That said, I would definitely eat it if offered to me by someone else. If you're an avid blueberry fan, you may like this just fine.
4. Activia Peach Yogurt
I may have rightfully assumed prunes don't belong in yogurt, but peaches most definitely do. Can you think of anything more delicious or quintessentially summer than peaches and cream? It's a match made in foodie heaven, in my own humble opinion, and one I hoped this Activia Peach Yogurt would embody.
I got a light peachy scent from the yogurt when I peeled back the lid, with subtle notes of cream and sugar laced with a mild sourness. Immediately, it brought to mind visions of summer, eating freshly picked peaches at my grandmother's house while the sun beat down on me. With such visions dancing through my head, my hopes were quite high, and they were mostly brought to fruition when I took my first bite. The keyword here is "mostly." The fresh, fruity taste of peach was there, but it was much milder than I was expecting. The sour notes were also a little more dominant than the smell led me to believe. Nice-sized chunks of fruit added textural interest and a satisfying bite of full-bodied peach flavoring. While the flavor was nice, it was just a little disappointingly light.
I might buy this flavor again, and I'd definitely eat it if offered to me by someone else. If you enjoy peaches and are looking for a lighter yogurt flavor, you'll likely enjoy this.
3. Activia Strawberry Yogurt
Strawberry is such a versatile flavor. It stands well on its own and it works well in combination with a wide range of others. I had little doubt that it would do well in the yogurt, but approached the idea with absolute neutrality for the fairest assessment. Thankfully, the Activia Strawberry Yogurt turned out to be quite pleasant.
The scent of this yogurt was less full-bodied strawberry and more strawberries and cream, which turned out to be a good indication of the taste. My first bite offered a very light strawberry-flavored yogurt that was creamy and sweet with only the lightest hints of tang. A few bits of strawberry were interspersed through the yogurt base, offering textural interest and a level of subtle taste complexity. It may have been my imagination, but this yogurt seemed to have a slightly lighter mouthfeel than the other varieties on this list.
I'll definitely buy this again, and recommend it to anyone looking for a yogurt with a light flavor profile or a more subtle sourness. I think this would be especially good as a side for classic waffles or fluffy pancakes at breakfast because of its light, airy profile.
2. Activia Strawberry Banana Yogurt
I've always enjoyed strawberry banana as a flavor combination, although I hadn't yet tried it in yogurt. I know, that sounds silly of me because most companies offer it, but I have a few preferred yogurt flavors I tend to stick to simply because I know I enjoy them, and I think the same can be said for most people. Still, I was excited to give the Activia Strawberry Banana Yogurt a try.
The smell of this yogurt was very reminiscent of the strawberry banana fruit smoothies I so love, which was amazing since the smell of my food is so important to me. Interestingly, the taste of the yogurt itself ended up having a very dominant banana flavor with chunks of juicy strawberry pieces strewn throughout. Although it wasn't what I was expecting, I ended up really enjoying this because it allowed each individual flavor to shine. It also created a nice balance between the two, where you got a bit of either in every bite. Truthfully, I have no complaints about this yogurt flavor, and the only reason it didn't rank higher was pure personal preference.
I will definitely be purchasing the Activia Strawberry Banana Yogurt again as one of my go-to options. I highly recommend picking yourself up a pack to try for yourself, if you enjoy strawberries and bananas.
1. Activia Black Cherry Yogurt
Black cherry has always been my favorite flavor for other brands of yogurt, so I was curious to see if that was the case with Activia, too. My speculation turned out to be completely correct, because the Activia Black Cherry Yogurt ranked top on my list.
As I pulled back the lid, I was immediately greeted by a sweet, fruity smell, with a moderate amount of tang and mild notes of cream. Taking my first bite, I was greeted by an initially sour flavor profile that was quintessentially black cherry. This quickly faded into a sweet, creamy taste with only the mildest tang from the yogurt. Chunks of solid black cherries were generously distributed throughout the smooth, moderately thick yogurt base, adding textural interest. I have absolutely nothing bad to say about this Activia yogurt flavor.
I will definitely be keeping the Activia Black Cherry yogurt in stock in my fridge moving forward. I highly recommend you try it for yourself so you can experience just how good it is. Once you do, you'll have zero doubts as to why it ranked as the top Activia yogurt flavor.
How I chose the best Activia yogurt flavors
I chose Activia yogurt flavors based on what was available to me at my local ShopRite in Vineland, New Jersey. All available flavors were included. Each option was ranked solely on taste and was eaten on its own for the fairest assessment.
To make my judgments, I relied on more than fifteen years of experience in the food industry, during which time I occasionally made homemade yogurts. My previous experience with Activia and related yogurt brands, as well as the Daily Meal rankings I've undertaken in the past, also played a role. Although personal preference did influence this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased about product quality as possible.