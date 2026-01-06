10 Creative Uses For Canned Pie Filling (Beyond The Crust)
Everyone loves a hearty pie, and while many folks prefer making their filling from scratch, some others go for the convenient option, which is, you guessed it, canned pie filling. This is one of those ingredients that people have polarizing opinions about. But whether you love it or hate it, you just can't deny the fact that it's handy when you don't want to put in too much effort. Plus, given the flavor options, canned pie filling makes it much easier to whip up an apple pie, pumpkin pie, or any other pie in no time. However, one unfortunate thing about this food item that I've often noticed is that somehow, most folks really underestimate its versatility and how it can be used to make so much more than just pies.
As a pastry chef with five years of experience and a diploma in patisserie, I'm here to tell you that this canned item can be used to make many desserts, such as a mousse, a crisp, and even a sweet pizza. But that's surely not all. You can also make a compote with it, turn it into flavored butter, or even brighten up your breakfast by adding it to pancake batter. These are just some creative ways to use canned pie filling; what's about to come in this story will leave you pleasantly surprised, for sure. So, if you have a stock of canned pie filling lying around in your pantry and are tired of making just pies with it, you're in for a treat. Without further ado, let's get right into it.
Add it to pancake batter
If you're looking for a slightly indulgent way to start your day, you should consider adding canned pie filling to your pancake batter to make delicious pie-flavored pancakes. The best part is that you can add whichever filling you like the most, as all of them work beautifully for pancakes.
The process is pretty simple, but dumping an entire can into your pancake batter wouldn't be the best way to go about it, as it could make your pancakes really dense. Instead, I'd recommend going for one-quarter can of pie filling for a portion of batter that would make six pancakes. If you'd like your pancakes with chunks of pie filling, you can add it as-is. But if you'd prefer smoother pancakes with uniform flavor distribution, you can whip the filling into a smooth paste in a food processor and then add it to the batter. At this stage, you can also toss in some spices and extracts if you'd like. Alternatively, you can mix the pie filling with the wet and dry ingredients in the beginning instead of adding it to the finished batter later.
Try not to overmix the batter, as that's a common pancake mistake everyone makes, and it can turn them chewy rather than soft. Other than that, if the batter seems too heavy after adding in the canned mix, you can add in yogurt, as it's a magic ingredient for the fluffiest pancakes. Serve your pie-flavored pancakes with a side of butter, maple syrup, and some chopped or sliced fruit to enjoy a truly hearty breakfast.
Use it to make a fruit crisp
It's a given that if you can use canned pie filling to make pies, you can surely use it to make a fruit crisp. Since the base is ready, all you need to do for this recipe is make the actual crumble that goes on top.
For that, start by mixing butter, brown sugar or granulated white sugar, and all-purpose flour in a bowl. Don't mix them together vigorously. Instead, rub the ingredients together lightly with your hands until you get a sandy texture. You can also add spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to the crumble, and I'd recommend it even more if you're making an apple crisp. That said, these spices work well even with cherry, pumpkin, and blueberry pie fillings. Just make sure you don't go overboard with the spices, as that could throw the balance off, especially if you're using any berry-based pie filling. You can also use rolled or ground oats instead of all-purpose flour if you'd like a gluten-free crumble.
Once that's ready, empty out an entire can of pie filling into a baking dish and top it with the crumble. Then, bake the crisp at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25-30 minutes until the crumble is golden-brown.
Turn it into a compote
If you're looking for a simple way to elevate multiple desserts at the same time, you could turn your canned pie filling into a compote. This compote can work as a topping for cheesecakes and as a filling for cakes, cupcakes, panna cottas, trifles, and so much more.
To turn canned pie filling into a compote, you can start by choosing your favorite flavor and then transferring it to a saucepan. You could also go for two flavors of fillings at a time, as long as they complement each other. Once you've decided on that and have the filling in a pan, add some water to it and let the mixture simmer over low heat. Since canned pie fillings usually already have thickeners added to them, you won't need to add any more, and it will start thickening on its own after a while. However, if it seems like the filling isn't turning as thick as you'd like, you can mix cornstarch with some water to make a slurry and stir that in. Try not to add too much, as it could turn your compote extremely gummy. Add 1 teaspoon at a time, let the compote thicken slowly, and only add more if needed. One good thing about the cornstarch slurry is that it will also make your compote a little glossy.
After the compote has reached the right consistency (not too thin, but not too thick either), you can take it off the heat. Transfer it to a different container immediately, and use it as you'd like once it cools down.
Elevate cinnamon rolls with it
There are plenty of easy ways to elevate cinnamon rolls; however, using pie filling as a stuffing is often overlooked. This is your chance to turn that around, as the final product turns out amazing. Apple pie filling, in particular, is the best bet for this and almost a no-brainer. That said, you can experiment with other flavors if you'd like something a little different.
The process is as simple as it could be. All you have to do is roll out the dough, and then instead of spreading butter on it, you can spread the canned pie filling directly. At this stage, also sprinkle some brown sugar and cinnamon, and if you'd like, some other spices like nutmeg and cardamom as well. But make sure you use extra cinnamon so that its flavor doesn't get masked. I'd suggest not spreading any butter on the dough before spreading the pie filling, as the two together could make your cinnamon rolls extra greasy once they are baked.
If this method seems a little too complicated, here's an alternative: instead of stuffing the cinnamon rolls with canned pie filling, you can pour it over them after you've rolled them up and have them ready in a baking dish. Regardless of the method you choose, the rolls will turn out pretty great once they are fully baked. Top them with a hearty amount of cream cheese frosting before you dig in.
Make fritters with it
I bet you've had plenty of fritters before, even sweet ones. But have you ever tried pie-flavored fritters? If you haven't, it's worth giving them a go, as they are pretty simple to make and also taste great.
You could say that fritters made with canned pie filling are somewhat like apple fritters, as they're prepared in a similar way. The process starts by shaping canned pie filling into tiny balls, then dipping those in pancake batter and frying them up until they are golden brown — easy-peasy. That being said, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, if the filling seems too mushy to work with, you can mix in some all-purpose flour to help with that. Remember that a little goes a long way, and too much flour could turn your fritters dry and mealy. Second, make a slightly thicker pancake batter than you usually would, as thin batter won't coat the fritters properly. Lastly (though this is more of a suggestion than something you need to be careful about), you could also add some of your favorite spices to the pancake mix to make the fritters taste even better.
In case you think making these fritters requires too much effort, you could also directly add pancake mix and water to the canned pie filling and whip it all up to form a thick, chunky batter. Then, spoon out portions and fry them in hot oil until the fritters are golden brown and crispy.
Stuff it into crescent rolls
Crescent rolls are the perfect blank canvas for a wide array of fillings. So, why leave canned pie filling behind? Plus, since crescent rolls have a mild flavor, any sort of pie filling will work perfectly fine as a filling.
To stuff crescent rolls with canned pie filling, you, well, need to do exactly that. Lay out the dough, cut it into portions if it isn't pre-cut, add some pie filling to the center, roll up the dough, and bake. Store-bought crescent roll dough works perfectly fine for this, but if you'd like, you can also make your dough from scratch. Before you bake your crescent rolls, remember to brush them lightly with either an egg wash or cream, as that'll give them a glossy finish. You can also sprinkle a bit of sugar and some cinnamon on top (especially if you're using canned apple or pumpkin pie filling) and then bake the rolls, as that will give them a delicious caramelized finish. If cinnamon and sugar aren't your favorite, you can also consider other delicious toppings for your crescent rolls, like maple syrup, caramel sauce, shredded coconut, or sprinkles.
Use it to make a dessert pizza
Okay, so a dessert pizza may sound a bit out there, but hear me out. A dessert pizza made with canned pie filling, if you think about it, is essentially just like a flat pie. So, is there anything that could inherently go wrong with it? No! In fact, on the contrary, a dessert pizza made this way will surely taste top-notch.
The best part about this pizza is that you can actually go with the base you like most. You can make your pizza dough from scratch, or use a pre-made one, or use store-bought biscuit mix as a sneaky but amazing hack. Lastly, if you'd like to keep your dessert pizza as close to a pie as possible, just use a pie crust instead of the other two options. Once you've decided on the base, par-bake it first and then spread the canned pie filling on top like a pizza sauce. If the filling is a bit too chunky, you can whip it up into a smooth paste in a food processor first. After that, top the pizza with some homemade flour-based or gluten-free crumble (yes, the same as the one you'd use to top a fruit crisp) and then let the pizza bake for a few more minutes in the oven until the crumble is ready. To take it further up a notch, you can also top it with brie or camembert cheese, as they usually pair well with most fruits.
Make an easy mousse with it
You either love a mousse or you hate it; there's usually no in-between with this dessert. But even those who love it don't make it too often, especially if they are beginners, as certain recipes can be a bit too complicated to follow. Luckily, making a mousse with canned pie filling is as simple as it could ever be, and it only requires three ingredients and a little bit of an arm workout if you don't have a stand mixer to whip the cream.
The third ingredient — besides the pie filling and the whipped cream — is gelatin; however, it isn't mandatory to use it. If you'd like a lighter, fluffier mousse, you can skip it. In case you'd like a firmly set mousse, bloom the gelatin in some cold water, then heat it up until it melts. Meanwhile, empty a can of pie filling into a bowl and break it up slightly if it's too clumpy, so it's easier to fold in the whipped cream. Also, whip some heavy cream in a separate bowl until it forms stiff peaks.
To the canned pie filling, add the heated gelatin and mix it all up, then gently fold in the whipped cream. Transfer the mousse into individual cups and let them sit in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours. Before you serve the mousse, you can also top it with extra whipped cream, some freshly cut fruit, a dusting of cocoa powder, shaved chocolate, or even sprinkles.
Use it to make flavored butter
Flavored butter made with pie filling? Yes, please! It's a fun way to upgrade butter while also using up any extra canned pie filling. Plus, it's the easiest creative way to use the filling among all the entries on this list, so this is one of those options that you should give a shot, even if you're a complete beginner in the kitchen.
To make your flavored butter, you'll have to start by whipping the canned pie filling of your choice separately into a smooth paste in a food processor. Next, whip double the amount of unsalted butter in a stand mixer until it's smooth. After that, you can add the pie filling paste to the butter and let it whip further until the two are mixed together properly. Also consider tossing in some spices or extracts at this stage if you'd like the flavor to be slightly nuanced.
Once your flavored butter is ready, you can let it set for a bit in the refrigerator or use it right away as a spread for toast, pancakes, waffles, crepes, or muffins. This flavored butter can also be used as a base in place of regular butter while making other desserts like cakes, cookies, or even pastries.
Amp up your cocktails
These days, almost anything and everything is added to cocktails. So, it's worth using canned pie filling as a base for your cocktails, too, since it'll amp them up pretty well. The key is not use too much canned pie filling, as it's usually sweetened, and too much could make your cocktails sweeter than you'd like them to be.
Another important thing worth keeping in mind is using the right spirit that complements the pie filling well. For instance, when using apple pie filling, go for spirits like cinnamon whiskey or vanilla vodka. Crème de cacao also works well with apple pie filling, especially if you pair it with bourbon. Similarly, if you're planning to use pumpkin pie filling to make a fall-inspired cocktail, try pairing it with vanilla vodka or bourbon. Add a pinch of cinnamon to it, as that can really help bring the cocktail to life.
These are just a few ways to go about it, though. The options are pretty much endless, as you can always mix and match and try coming up with delicious cocktail concoctions of your own.