You Don't Need A Mop To Achieve Squeaky-Clean Kitchen Floors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are your kitchen floors in need of a good scrub, but you don't own a mop? Or do you simply dread the whole rigmarole of finding the mop, prepping the bucket, and cleaning everything up? The good news is you don't need a mop at all! You can achieve clean kitchen floors with just a broom and a towel (or even a large rag).

The whole concept is similar to using a Swiffer, but requires some MacGyvering. Grab an old kitchen towel or rag, wet it with soapy water in the sink, and wring out any excess liquid. Lay your towel flat on the floor, place your broom over it, and voila! You have a brand new mop. Now push your makeshift mop around the floor, scrubbing back and forth on any extra dirty sections. To make the process smoother, wrap the towel around the broom head and secure it with clothespins. Bear in mind that you may need to reposition your towel or broomstick occasionally to maximize the clean fabric available.

This towel-and-broomstick strategy helps you spring-clean your kitchen with less hassle. Since you don't need a bulky mop and bucket, you'll save precious storage space. Plus, it saves you the time of having to fill a bucket and detach and clean a mop head. You can just throw the towel or rag into the wash when you're done. Whichever mopping strategy you choose, make sure not to make the simple kitchen cleaning mistake of going in the wrong direction. Start with the uppermost surfaces and make mopping your final task.