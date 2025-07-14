Start Using This Microwave Button For Seriously Better Meals

Microwave ovens are known for heating food quickly, but this isn't the only way they can be used. The often underused power level button can be one of the most useful features you use, if you know what to do with it. It can prevent your meals from overheating or drying out, ensuring the appliance is used as effectively as possible.

Use the power level button to do exactly what it says: Reduce or increase the power of the microwave. This doesn't diminish or enhance the strength of the microwaves being emitted; It changes the frequency at which they're released into the food. Changing the power level to 5 will set it to 50% power, meaning that half the microwaves will be released into the food throughout the cook time. This can help prevent your food from heating unevenly.

Different foods will require different levels for the ideal preparation. Microwaves work by agitating the water molecules inside the food, generating heat. If the food is moist, it can dry out if cooked in the microwave at full power, and if it's dry, it may burn or char. Cooking food at a lower power level than recommended doesn't risk ruining your food, but it will take much longer.