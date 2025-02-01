Five Organization Tips That Make Loading Your Dishwasher Less Annoying
How to properly load a dishwasher is a controversial topic that sparks heated debates in households. Some have strong opinions about this seemingly simple task. And if you've ever seen a haphazardly loaded washer, it becomes alarmingly clear that not everyone has a solid strategy going in — or any strategy at all.
Before you tackle the loading process, you should have some systems in place. Every zone of the machine serves a specific purpose: cutlery, glassware, plates, and your arsenal of pots and pans — each has its perfect position. If you start placing items randomly, it becomes absolute chaos. It might seem like you're saving time, but it's a rookie mistake that leads to an inefficient use of space. If you stack dishes like a game of Tetris gone wrong, you'll find stubborn food remnants surviving even the strongest wash cycle. Worse yet, you might have to add overflow items to the dreaded hand-washing pile.
These mistakes scream "amateur hour" and make dish duty unnecessarily annoying. Luckily, they're highly avoidable — you just need the right organizational skills, including starting from the back, going heavy on the bottom, not overcrowding, and being careful with how dishes are oriented.
Load back to front
Our first tip is just plain logical: Load the dishwasher from back to front. This keeps things as organized as possible and helps you see how much space you're working with as you go. Plus, you won't have to reach over plates to add an item, which is especially beneficial when adding dishes throughout the day. And if any sneaky last-minute dirty dishes appear (we've all experienced that unplanned dessert), it'll be easier to squeeze them into the empty space at the front.
When using this strategy, exercise some common sense. If the cutlery basket is at the front or pots naturally fit in the middle, place them where they belong. But if you're accumulating items that could fit anywhere, like plates, start at the back and move your way forward. Once everything is finally loaded, toss the kitchen sponge into the dishwasher for a deep clean. And when you unload, practice the strategy in reverse — unload from front to back, so you're not dripping excess water over dry dishes.
Place tall and heavy items on the bottom rack
A crucial part of loading dishes is making sure the spray arms can spin freely. There are typically two spray arms on a dishwasher, one underneath each rack. These spray arms distribute water around the machine, ensuring all dishes are cleaned properly. If tall items obstruct the spray arm's movement, it can affect the water flow and fail to properly clean the dishes.
So which kitchenware should go on the bottom rack? Both tall and heavy items. Keep tall items like baking trays, serving platters, and pan handles on the outer edges, facing inward. While cutting boards are tall, we'd think twice before running a cutting board through the dishwasher. Thin plastic boards might not withstand the heat, and wooden boards can warp or dry out. Before you run a load, give the spray arm a good spin to make sure it can glide smoothly. Assuming they're not too tall, heavy and extra dirty items like burnt pots should go on the bottom rack facing the water source. This is where the highest heat and most powerful jets are located. For this reason, keep delicate items and plastics on the top rack.
Be strategic with utensils
When it comes to loading cutlery, there are a couple of schools of thought. Some believe you should place utensils in the basket with handles up to protect your hands when unloading. Others say utensils will be cleaned more thoroughly with handles down. It all comes down to your priorities. If you care about both safety and the best cleaning methods, keep handles down unless you're dealing with sharp edges. Mind you, one of the ways to handle your kitchen knives properly is by not putting them in the dishwasher since this can dull the blades. If you're only dealing with butter knives, you may be okay with the handles-down method.
It seems convenient to keep the same utensils together. When it comes time to collect them, you can grab and drop them in the same section of the cutlery tray. However, similarly shaped utensils like spoons tend to nest together, preventing optimal water flow. We recommend dispersing spoons throughout the baskets so that they can be thoroughly cleaned. Longer items like spatulas and mixing spoons may interfere with the spray arm's movement. To prevent issues, lay long-stemmed utensils flat on the top rack.
If your dishwasher comes with a third rack dedicated purely to utensils, it changes the entire game plan. These additional racks are typically designed to lay cutlery flat in divided sections. Use these partitions to your advantage by lining up similar cutlery in a row. When unloading, you can grab all those spoons in one fell swoop.
Place bowl-shaped items upside down
If you understand how dishwashers work, this tip will seem fairly intuitive. Since a dishwasher's spray arms spray water upwards into each rack, dishes should face down to receive a thorough rinse. This will also prevent dirty dishwater from collecting inside bowl-shaped items, which can wreak havoc during the unloading process. If you don't catch it in time, you may dump that bowl of dirty dishwater residue all over freshly cleaned kitchenware. Next thing you know, you'll be in hot water with the head of the household too.
This rule applies regardless of whether you use the top or bottom rack. Bowl-shaped items include bowls, plastic containers, glasses, and mugs. Larger, heavier bowls may fit better in the bottom rack, while delicate glassware and plastic containers work best up top. If the item is just slightly concave, like a salad plate, you can get away with placing it vertically but tilting it downward. Finally, all items should ideally angle toward the center since this is where the strongest water flow comes from.
Don't overcrowd the dishwasher
As tempting as it may be, don't overload the dishwasher. When you pile items on top of each other or squeeze them into tight cracks, they won't get cleaned properly. For kitchenware to be fully cleaned, water and detergent need to reach all the surfaces. Visualize the path water would take in your dishwasher as you're loading and adjust accordingly.
Overcrowding is one of the most common dishwasher mistakes people make, and it often leads to broken kitchenware. As glasses and plates shift slightly during the cycle, they can grind against more delicate items. If these items don't have enough space, they may crack under the pressure.
Sometimes, you have to accept the fact that not all those dishes will fit in a single load. You may have to save them for the next cycle, or do a quick hand wash. Items like wooden cutting boards, cast iron pans, and sharp knives require hand-washing anyway. You'll survive if you have to add a few more items to the pile! We recommend removing large kitchenware like salad bowls or serving plates. You'll only have to wash a couple extra dishes but it'll free up space for several smaller items in the dishwasher.