Five Organization Tips That Make Loading Your Dishwasher Less Annoying

How to properly load a dishwasher is a controversial topic that sparks heated debates in households. Some have strong opinions about this seemingly simple task. And if you've ever seen a haphazardly loaded washer, it becomes alarmingly clear that not everyone has a solid strategy going in — or any strategy at all.

Before you tackle the loading process, you should have some systems in place. Every zone of the machine serves a specific purpose: cutlery, glassware, plates, and your arsenal of pots and pans — each has its perfect position. If you start placing items randomly, it becomes absolute chaos. It might seem like you're saving time, but it's a rookie mistake that leads to an inefficient use of space. If you stack dishes like a game of Tetris gone wrong, you'll find stubborn food remnants surviving even the strongest wash cycle. Worse yet, you might have to add overflow items to the dreaded hand-washing pile.

These mistakes scream "amateur hour" and make dish duty unnecessarily annoying. Luckily, they're highly avoidable — you just need the right organizational skills, including starting from the back, going heavy on the bottom, not overcrowding, and being careful with how dishes are oriented.