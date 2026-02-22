The 9 Worst Kitchen Trends In 2026

Kitchen trends just never stop trending, y'all. With this room, which is so central to the home, it feels like what's in and what's out is constantly changing, so much so that it's hard to keep up — and to figure out what we actually like. In 2026, there are definitely some predominant trends that we can get on board with: The movement towards warm, natural colors, bold splashes of patterns, and a shift back to classic designs are all things that we're very excited about. However, there are also a lot of trends that are stubbornly persisting into this year, which should have died a long time ago, and which we can't quite believe people are still adhering to.

So, this is your sign to avoid these trends throughout 2026, not only because they'll likely be totally outdated by the end of the year, but because following them could make your kitchen look gaudy. Design choices like adding word art or fake greenery to your kitchen might feel like a quick fix for a boring space, but they're guaranteed to feel cheesy. Elsewhere, opting for trending furniture pieces on TikTok could see you buy into the fast-furniture trend that should have been banished way before 2026. Steer clear of these design quirks, and your kitchen will feel timeless, not tacky.