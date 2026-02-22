The 9 Worst Kitchen Trends In 2026
Kitchen trends just never stop trending, y'all. With this room, which is so central to the home, it feels like what's in and what's out is constantly changing, so much so that it's hard to keep up — and to figure out what we actually like. In 2026, there are definitely some predominant trends that we can get on board with: The movement towards warm, natural colors, bold splashes of patterns, and a shift back to classic designs are all things that we're very excited about. However, there are also a lot of trends that are stubbornly persisting into this year, which should have died a long time ago, and which we can't quite believe people are still adhering to.
So, this is your sign to avoid these trends throughout 2026, not only because they'll likely be totally outdated by the end of the year, but because following them could make your kitchen look gaudy. Design choices like adding word art or fake greenery to your kitchen might feel like a quick fix for a boring space, but they're guaranteed to feel cheesy. Elsewhere, opting for trending furniture pieces on TikTok could see you buy into the fast-furniture trend that should have been banished way before 2026. Steer clear of these design quirks, and your kitchen will feel timeless, not tacky.
Word art
We can't quite believe that people are still putting up word art in their kitchens in 2026, but it feels like it's happening everywhere you look. For some reason, people are still reaching for cheap signs or boards that they've found on Amazon, emblazoned with the word "EAT" or "Live, Love, Laugh" to decorate their cooking space. We understand why this could be tempting — after all, it's a ready-made choice that adds a little bit of drama to your kitchen — but designers are absolutely sick of seeing it. "We don't need reminders on how to gather, eat, or be," said interior designer Allison Smith in an interview with Homes & Gardens. "Those phrases often feel more instructional than intentional."
Instead, design experts advise steering clear of anonymous, mass-produced pieces of word art (and, indeed, art in general) and going for specific and unique design choices that speak to you. Rather than picking up a $4 word board at a department store, go down to your local market or thrift store and find something that no one else has. If you must add word art to your kitchen, consider designing it yourself, so it feels meaningful and has a message that resonates with you. Don't just do what everyone else is doing. Oh, and keep those signs away from your kitchen windows. You can style windows in more creative ways.
Waterfall edge islands
Waterfall edge islands were once seen as cutting-edge (not least because their corners are sharp enough to cause significant damage). Around a decade ago, they were the design element of the moment, and interior designers were falling over themselves to place one in everyone's kitchen. It's not hard to see why they were such a hit: With their sheer, bold look, they felt dramatic and modern, and gave kitchens a sense of standing that could otherwise be pretty boring. They also served as both a functional space and a visual talking point.
Now, they still do all of those things, and waterfall edge islands are still going strong in 2026 — but designers are increasingly agreeing that they should be left in the past. The problem with waterfall edge islands is that they just feel too severe for most kitchens. Not only that, but they use a lot of material, which can be a little wasteful.
Design trends now are pointing towards a softer effect for kitchen islands. "Consider adding a rounded edge to one, or both, sides of your island," advises interior designer Andrea DeRosa in an interview with The Spruce. "This allows for a more free-flowing, communal atmosphere in the kitchen and softens the otherwise hard edges typical of kitchen islands." Now, doesn't that sound so much nicer? Pair that instinct with some classy retro kitchen trends for a unique look.
Speckled granite countertops
We can't say that we were ever really a fan of the speckled granite countertop look — but apparently, a lot of people were. For a good couple of years, speckled granite surfaces have been absolutely everywhere, and in 2026, a lot of people are still opting for them. Well, we're afraid to say that they really shouldn't be. Why? Because they're seriously outdated, and designers feel that they harken back to a design choice that was initially popular in the mid-2000s, therefore having the potential to make your kitchen feel pretty old.
They'll also make your cooking space feel busy. The speckled look can dominate your kitchen's aesthetic at the expense of any other design choice, drawing the eye to it in a way that you really don't want. Things get even worse when you're pairing black-and-white speckled granite countertops with brown cabinets; it can sap all of the color and life out of your kitchen. This year, designers advise that people should try to opt for subtle choices with their countertops. Go for muted tones or block colors that don't demand too much attention, but which still give your space a little bit of boldness. Quartz or honed stone will be good choices in 2026, thanks to their universal aesthetic and ability to pair well with other elements.
Fast furniture
You're probably aware by now that fast fashion isn't great for the environment. What you might be slightly less aware of, though, is the impact that fast furniture can have — and how the pieces you buy for your kitchen could have a seriously negative impact. Fast furniture (the kind you buy from TikTok Shop, or even IKEA, which has a best-selling kitchen island) is constantly in vogue, both because it's affordable and because it's malleable to the latest design trends. However, beyond the very obvious problem of its disposability and the impact it has on our planet, it can also make your kitchen look bland and anonymous, lacking any of your identity. More often than not, it also looks way cheaper than it seemed online.
It's no wonder that Gen Z has started to push back against fast furniture, particularly in kitchens, and consumers of other ages are also starting to realize that it's not that appealing. One of the easiest ways to avoid fast furniture this year is to look secondhand or vintage first, especially when you're buying an expensive piece like a dining table or butcher's block. You're far more likely to find something unique, which will stand the test of time. If you are buying new, prioritize items that aren't mass-produced and that are constructed with natural materials.
Fake greenery and fruit
Sorry, folks. We have to put a stop to this one, right now. Fake greenery and fruit in kitchens have been popular for way too long, but 2026 is the year that we finally ditch them ... hopefully, at least. Look, we get why fake greenery is tempting, particularly in kitchens. It doesn't take any work, and in a space where temperatures can fluctuate, it's not susceptible to heat or cold. However, the fact of the matter is that fake greenery and fruit can often look a little bit cheap or slightly kitschy. Unless you manage to find incredibly high-quality fake plants, they can quickly sap any elegance out of your kitchen.
Plus, the solution to all of this is staring us right in the face: Just use real plants. "Real plants catch the light, they move with the air, and that is what gives a room its life," Saab Studios principal designer and founder Lauren Saab said in an interview with The Spruce. "Even a single tree in a simple planter can do more than a whole wall of plastic leaves." Take the opportunity to place a few pots of herbs around your kitchen, or place a lemon tree in the corner for a bold natural touch. You can then snip off all that delicious fruit for your dishes. Win-win.
All-matching kitchens
Crafting a kitchen that looks neat as a pin is definitely satisfying, but trends in the past have veered towards being a little too precise, and making everything match perfectly at the expense of any character whatsoever. Somehow, this is persisting into 2026, and designers are still having to tussle with folks who think that their kitchen should be all matchy-matchy. That inclination could be coming to an end, though. More and more, people are realizing that kitchens where the cabinets, furniture, and hardware all match feel boring and lifeless, and lack any individual flair.
That's why this year, people are embracing the mess. Design trends are increasingly giving space for imperfection in kitchens, with pieces that might elegantly mismatch or else show their age and uniqueness. This doesn't just give you licence to be a little freer and easier with your design choices: It will also make your kitchen feel alive and lived-in, which is exactly what you want it to feel like. Additionally, it allows you to make design choices and changes a little at a time, instead of feeling as though you have to completely refit your whole kitchen in one go. Do what feels right for you, and don't worry about trying to stick to a theme.
Tall cabinets
Want your kitchen to feel dated? Go for tall cabinets. There was a time when big, imposing cabinetry was a popular choice, both for its ability to add drama to a space and to maximize storage. However, what once felt dramatic now feels imposing, boxy, and has the effect of making your kitchen seem cloistered. Tall, single-color cabinets are definitely still on a lot of Pinterest boards this year. But falling prey to them in your kitchen may quickly make it feel like an unwelcoming, slightly gloomy space — one where there's no dynamism, and no opportunity to make your kitchen walls interesting. You may also end up with a lot more storage than you actually need, in a trade-off for less overall visual space.
Instead, let 2026 be the year of a lighter touch, both in your life and with your cabinetry. "People are realising that if you mix materials or finishes — maybe glazed panels on the top cupboards, or timber doors above painted ones — it adds a sense of visual 'rhythm' and a lightness," suggests Jayne Everett, creative director for Naked Kitchens. It also gives the eye more to be drawn to, rather than making your kitchen feel bland. If you're redesigning your kitchen this year, don't underestimate the importance of space around your cabinets and above them, both for storage and for a bit of breathing room.
White oak kitchens
We're calling it: White oak is done in kitchens. Well, at least, we hope so. The fact is that white oak cabinetry, fixtures, floors, and pretty much everything else are still popular in 2026, and we're sure they will be for the next few years. That's a shame, as design experts are increasingly calling for its demise, or at least for a gentle shift away from an aesthetic that has dominated cooking spaces.
This year, it's best to take one of two approaches: Limit your use of white oak, keeping it to one space or element in your kitchen, or lean towards darker tones. Oh, and definitely keep it away from your countertops. White kitchen countertops are done, too.
Your white oak doesn't have to be completely replaced, but think about how you can add variety by introducing other colors or shades so that your kitchen doesn't look like a bright-white spaceship. Alternatively, opt for oak that has a warmer color to it, or cabinets and furniture where you can see the grain and the life in the wood. This is all part of a broader shift away from picture-perfect kitchens where everything gleams, and towards a more intentional sense of age or life in cooking spaces that will make them feel homely. That's what we all want, right?
Oversized hardware
Remember the days of massive knobs and handles on those cluttered kitchen cabinets? You probably do, because they're not that long ago — and to be honest, they're kinda still with us. Oversized hardware used to be all the rage, and would make a kitchen feel pleasingly ramshackle. They were often found in farmhouse kitchens, where they could act as a feature in and of themselves. Now, however, designers generally agree that they have a whiff of tackiness about them, and can make kitchens feel disproportioned, sapping them of any sense of elegance or ergonomics. Don't fall prey to those TikTok videos telling you that big ol' handles are in; they're not.
So, what should you do instead? Lean towards minimalism and subtlety. This year, it's all about elegant, unassuming hardware and integrated handles and details that keep your lines clean. Rather than go for large knobs, opt for smaller ones that feel unassuming, but still add a slight sense of intrigue — or go for hidden handles that reduce any visual clutter entirely. Of course, if you've got your heart set on oversized hardware, then no one can stop you — you can go against the grain as much as you want — but just be aware that it's not in vogue.