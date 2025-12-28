10 Creative Ways To Style Kitchen Windows
When was the last time you paid much attention to your kitchen windows? A lot of the time, they can take a backseat to the other elements of our cooking spaces and how we want them to look. However, you can do a lot more with them than you might think. Kitchen windows are, in effect, blank canvases that provide light and visual interest, and while leaving them bare may not actively hinder your kitchen's aesthetic, it's a real missed opportunity — and in some cases, it can make your kitchen feel bland and barren. The good news is that kitchen windows are a breeze to style, and no matter the vibe of your kitchen, there are plenty of easy and creative ways to make them way more interesting.
Thankfully, a lot of the ways to design kitchen windows aren't based on trends that won't survive, but on evergreen design principles and ideas that will keep them feeling fresh for years to come. Taking advantage of your kitchen window as a lighting source and installing sconces or overhead lighting around it can illuminate your space at night, while adding wooden shutters can give the room some rustic charm. Hanging plants, racks, and shelves can also give your windows more appeal, while also creating new storage solutions. Plus, if all else fails, a dab of paint can make a world of difference.
Add tiles to your window space
Tiles are a mainstay in kitchens, but they tend to be in high-traffic areas prone to water, steam, or dirt. As a result, you may well find tiles on a backsplash, but not necessarily around your windows. Well, we think that's a missed opportunity. Adding tiles to your window space can make it way more interesting, and provide pops of color or patterns where you wouldn't expect them. Tiles are durable, easy to clean, and relatively affordable — and if you're feeling brave, you can install them yourself.
As for how to use tiles around your window, the world's your oyster. If you want to keep things subtle, tiling your interior window sill can create visual appeal without dominating the entire area. For a more dramatic effect, tile the entirety of the window alcove perimeter, which will give your window an effect similar to an accent wall. Alternatively, you can go all-out and tile the wall around your window for even more punch.
Put up some hanging plants
Every kitchen needs a little greenery, but finding places to put your plants can be a little tough. Not only do plants need space, but most of them need a healthy dose of light to thrive — and so they can quickly perish when located in other areas. Plus, unless you have open shelving, they can often be tucked away in a neglected corner, feeling like somewhat of an afterthought.
That's where your kitchen window comes in. Hanging your plants in your window space will create a natural feature in your kitchen, while also providing them with all the light they need. Hanging them instead of merely placing them on the windowsill lets you play with height and levels. You can also make your hanging feature functional as well as visual: Instead of choosing house plants, opt for fresh or dried herbs, which you can then snip off and use in your cooking at will. As for how to hang your plants, you can use an existing curtain rod or install a new rod or hooks, with the latter taking no time at all.
Place shelving across your windows
If you have minimal kitchen cabinet space and are struggling with storage, then your window space could be the solution to all of your problems. Placing shelving across your kitchen windows is a storage solution loved by designers for its ability to combine aesthetics and function. You can use these shelves to store anything from ornaments and plants to utensils and crockery, and the backlit effect that your items will gain will create a sense of drama in your cooking space. It'll also illuminate all of your treasured keepsakes so that you can cast your eye on them every day.
Now, we know what some of you are thinking: What about the light? We get how it might seem as though shelving will block all the sunlight from your kitchen window, making your space feel dark and dingy. However, if you keep your shelves slim and your items small, then you won't lose nearly as much light as you think. Using your shelves for clear glass items may also help reflect light into the room, making it feel brighter. Additionally, placing your shelves down low will still give the light plenty of window to shine through.
Create tactical, considered lighting
When it comes to lighting, kitchens are spaces where more is more, to keep them from becoming too dark. However, only opting for harsh recessed lighting on the ceiling can give your kitchen a clinical, sterile feel. That's partly why kitchen windows, and the directional light they offer, are so key to making the space feel warm and inviting. Why not take that thought a step further and add additional light sources within your window space? Installing sconce lighting in the window frame can give your kitchen a stylish pop of brightness when the sun goes down and create a cozy feel. A sconce light on either side of the window, flanking the glass, is an elegant touch that requires very little work — and as you can pick up rechargeable lights relatively easily these days, you won't have to rewire your whole house.
Alternatively, think about introducing light from above. Sconce lights over the kitchen window can create a spotlight effect, and are a nice touch to help illuminate kitchen sinks that might be below the window. If you want to bring the light into your space a little more, you can add a hanging lamp above the window. You can then decorate your window space further to ensure that it looks just as good at night as it does in the daytime.
Create a DIY window seat
There are few things cozier than a window seat, and in kitchens, they can make a huge difference. Kitchen window seats give guests and family members a place to sit while you're cooking, or a zone for you to sit with a book and watch the world go by. Plus, they're way easier to make than you might think. You can easily create a DIY window seat in your kitchen, using some timber and MDF board, which can then be painted and styled with cushions and blankets. It might test your building skills, but hey, isn't it fun to learn something new?
If you're not quite up to the task of creating your own window seat from scratch, though, then everyone's favorite Swedish home retailer can provide a solution. Simply grab yourself some kitchen or wall cabinets from IKEA, and place them under your window. You may need to trim them down to size somewhat, but it'll be far quicker than building it yourself. Plus, using cabinets can create additional storage in your kitchen, which is always a bonus.
Add wooden shutters to combine style and privacy
We're always looking for simple ways to make our kitchen feel more elegant, and few things are easier than adding a pair of wooden shutters. This is a timeless touch that can give your kitchen windows a farmhouse aesthetic and create a sense of style in your home, while also creating lighting dynamics, imbuing your kitchen with a new feel. Although window shutters tend to be more common in older properties, they work just as well in contemporary designs, and using them in the latter can add an organic element that softens your cooking space.
Beyond creating more visual appeal in your kitchen, wooden shutters also help to create privacy, and their durability makes them a worthwhile investment. Crucially, too, they won't absorb odors from all of those foods that make your kitchen smell bad, like curtains or blinds might, making upkeep a lot easier. You can simply dust them or wipe them clean every week, and you're good to go. If you don't want to cover your whole window with shutters, you can opt for café-style shutters, which will block off the lower portion while keeping the upper section clear.
Hang café curtains for a vintage touch
If you've never considered café curtains in your kitchen window, now's the time to think about them. Although café curtains have long been written off as a retro, slightly gaudy feature, in recent years designers have come to embrace the effect they provide once more. In kitchens, they help to soften your space without blocking off too much light and create an additional visual texture that increases your kitchen's dynamism. They also provide privacy without completely blocking out the outside world, they're pretty easy to install, and they won't cost you the earth. What's not to love?
Plus, café curtains can be styled to your kitchen's specs, and not intrude too much on your design. If you prefer to keep things subtle, go for an unpatterned, opaque curtain hung on a gold or chrome rod. On the other hand, if you want to make a statement with your café curtains, pick a bold design that's guaranteed to get your guests talking. Whichever direction you take them, these curtains will add more than you think.
Install hanging racks to store your glasses
We absolutely love creative design tips that also provide functionality, and using hanging racks in kitchen windows has to be our favorite yet. Rather than stash your glasses away in a cabinet, install a rack in the top of your kitchen window alcove, and hang them in the window itself. Doing this will create a display area for all of your favorite glassware, and it'll make your window look way more dynamic and exciting, giving it somewhat of a bar effect. Additionally, hanging wine or cocktail glasses can keep them free of dust, and it can also reduce the risk of glasses smashing when you store them away.
Plus, this design choice is a great way to maximize space without losing light. Instead of being blocked, the light from the window will refract through the glass, making your kitchen feel more lively and bright. Simultaneously, you'll free up space elsewhere in your kitchen. If you don't want to do this with a hanging rack, you can also install high-up shelving to store glassware in your window, which will give you a similar effect.
Use stickers and films for affordable, swappable style
Okay, so we know that window stickers or films might not be everyone's cup of tea, but bear with us on this one. Stickers can be one of the easiest ways to style a kitchen window without spending a lot of money on completely revamping it. If you use high-quality stickers or films, then they won't look tacky or cheap, but can instead completely transform a window, creating color and light refraction that looks pretty amazing. Opting for a stained glass design, for example, will make your kitchen feel unique, while a fluted film can give you the effect of a full-on new pane of glass without any of the hassle.
As well as this, window films can create privacy in your home without completely blocking light, and they can be a great way to do so if your kitchen window doesn't have curtains or blinds. Additionally, they can be a great way to switch up your home decor seasonally. Embrace spring by adding floral or pastel stickers to your windows, or see in Christmas with a festive film. Then, stash them away and save them for next year.
Add glass bird feeders to the outside of your windows
Who doesn't love to see nature from their kitchen windows? Sometimes, though, we want it to be a little bit closer. That's where bird feeders come in. Simply grab a few glass bird feeders with suction cups on them and attach them to the outside of your kitchen windows, placing a small amount of feed into each. Pretty soon, you'll have a live window decoration every morning, as the birds flock to your home to get their breakfast.
This charming way to liven up your windows is completely removable, and you can place the bird feeders in your chosen formation. You can opt for one big bird feeder as a central feature, or go for a few smaller ones, to create a little variety. By using glass bird feeders, you won't block off much of the light coming into your kitchen; instead, the light will travel and refract through them, creating more dynamics as it travels into the cooking space. You can also opt for clear plastic bird feeders, although bear in mind that these may discolor more quickly. This isn't just a trick you can use for your kitchen, either — you can place clear bird feeders on virtually any window you like in your home. Just try to keep your cats away from them!