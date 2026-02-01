No More Empty Kitchen Walls: Try This Decor Trend For A Restaurant-Inspired Space

Have you ever sat down at a chain restaurant and gotten lost in the myriad knickknacks that adorn the walls? It's easy to lose your sense of time wondering when that brand of canned peas went out of business, what that gardening tool was last used for, or who those people in the old photograph were, and before you know it your meal is here. It's easy to bring that exhibition of intrigue into your own kitchen space with what's called a gallery wall.

A gallery wall is, in a sense, what it sounds like. It's a collection of photos, framed artwork, mirrors, clocks, small antiques, tchotchkes, and nearly anything that draws the eye's attention to an otherwise empty space. But gallery walls are typically themed in some fashion; it's not just a matter of nailing random items to the wall. And a cohesive color palette is usually the first step.

For a kitchen gallery wall, try focusing on colors that complement the kitchen's color scheme. Start with the largest item to anchor the whole space and fill it out with smaller selections (including personal items) from there. Choose a variety of frames to keep things interesting while minding your color palette. And let the purpose of the room — cooking and eating — guide your choices for the kitchen wall.