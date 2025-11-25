White Kitchen Countertops Are Over: Here's What's Replacing Them

White countertops used to be the no-brainer choice — the thing you picked when you wanted your kitchen to look clean without overthinking it. But tastes have moved on. Warmer palettes are everywhere now, and trendy kitchen paint colors have made bright white feel a little too spotless, almost like a space waiting for a contractor to finish the job. People still want simple, but they also want rooms that look lived-in and intentional, not like a showroom that hasn't been touched.

Some designers say the mood has changed for good. Victoria Holly of Victoria Holly Interiors noted to Martha Stewart that homeowners are asking for kitchens that feel custom, not cloned from a template. On a backdrop of richer tones and textured finishes, a plain white counter can look flat — almost like it's missing something. Add in some depth or contrast, and suddenly the whole room feels warmer without sacrificing the clean lines people still love.

There's a hint of the warmer kitchen trends from the '90s making a comeback, but with a more polished take this time around. Today's kitchens aim for personality without clutter, and homeowners are finding that selecting a counter with a little character is an easy way to get there.