How Your Costco Membership Can Save You Money At Restaurants

There are a lot of added benefits to having a Costco membership besides just having access to shop there — you get cheaper gas, you have access to discount prescription medications, you can book vacations through Costco Travel, and more. There's also a lesser known perk that you may not be aware of: using your Costco membership to save money at restaurants.

This is possible because Costco offers gift cards to a wide variety of restaurants at a discount. For example, Costco offers a four-pack of Red Lobster gift cards, each one priced at $25, for a discounted price of $79.99. In other words, if you buy that pack of gift cards for yourself, you can get $100 worth of food at Red Lobster while spending just under $80. About $20 worth of free food at Red Lobster — which is planning a comeback – is certainly hard to pass up.

Red Lobster is far from the only restaurant that you can buy discounted gift cards for at Costco. Other restaurants include Outback Steakhouse, Fogo de Chão, IHOP, P.F. Chang's, and Morton's Steakhouse, just to name a few. You can also get $60 worth of gift cards for Cold Stone Creamery for just $47.99 and $60 worth of gift cards for Krispy Kreme for just under $45.