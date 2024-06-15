The Pro-Tips You Need For Keeping Those Homemade Tortillas As Fresh As Possible

Swapping out the bread of your standard, go-to lunch sandwich for a wrap can be a delicious way to add some variety to your meals, but not all wraps are created equal. There are, in fact, some surprisingly unhealthy store-bought tortillas on the shelves these days. But here's some good news: It's both easy and fun to make your own homemade tortillas, and according to Executive Chef Paula Muñoz, they'll actually stay fresh for up to five days — as long as they're stored properly.

Muñoz oversees the entire dining program at Mexico's Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, and she has extensive experience working in Michelin two and three-star restaurants in Mexico, Spain and the U.S. The Daily Meal reached out to her for some professional insights into keeping both corn and flour tortillas fresh, and she told us exactly how to make sure none of our homemade tortillas will ever go to waste again. Muñoz also let us know if you can store uncooked tortillas, noting "this depends on whether they are corn or flour tortillas." The good news is that both can be kept for longer than you might expect.