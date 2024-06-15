The Pro-Tips You Need For Keeping Those Homemade Tortillas As Fresh As Possible
Swapping out the bread of your standard, go-to lunch sandwich for a wrap can be a delicious way to add some variety to your meals, but not all wraps are created equal. There are, in fact, some surprisingly unhealthy store-bought tortillas on the shelves these days. But here's some good news: It's both easy and fun to make your own homemade tortillas, and according to Executive Chef Paula Muñoz, they'll actually stay fresh for up to five days — as long as they're stored properly.
Muñoz oversees the entire dining program at Mexico's Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, and she has extensive experience working in Michelin two and three-star restaurants in Mexico, Spain and the U.S. The Daily Meal reached out to her for some professional insights into keeping both corn and flour tortillas fresh, and she told us exactly how to make sure none of our homemade tortillas will ever go to waste again. Muñoz also let us know if you can store uncooked tortillas, noting "this depends on whether they are corn or flour tortillas." The good news is that both can be kept for longer than you might expect.
Keep cooked tortillas in the fridge for up to five days
Love the taste of corn tortillas but hate the crumbly, easily-broken grocery store versions of these delicious restaurant staples? Fortunately, with just a few ingredients you can whip up a batch of puffy corn tortillas using a key masa technique. Love the softness of flour tortillas? They're just as easy to make, and they'll last for days, too. There is a slight difference, though: According to Paula Muñoz, corn tortillas should always be cooked before storing in the fridge.
"Allow them to cool, then stack them between layers of parchment or wax paper to prevent sticking," she explained. "Place the stack of tortillas in an airtight container or plastic bag and store them in the refrigerator. They will typically keep well for three to five days."
Muñoz told Daily Meal that flour tortillas can be stored in the fridge cooked or raw. The same method for storing corn tortillas applies to flour, whether you have the time to cook the entire batch, or if you're pressing them with the intention to cook them later. However, if you're storing uncooked flour tortillas, Muñoz added you'll want to "use them within a couple of days for the best results."
Freezing your tortillas is an option, too
If you'd like to make the most of your tortilla-making session, or if you cook up more than you're going to use within five days, you can definitely opt for freezing them as well. Paula Muñoz explained that when they're packaged properly, homemade tortillas — both corn and flour — will keep in the freezer for as long as six months. Package them in portions that you know you'll use for one meal to make things easier, and then Muñoz recommends to "simply thaw them in the refrigerator overnight or at room temperatures for a few hours before reheating them on a hot skillet or pan."
We love airtight plastic bags for this. They'll take up a minimum amount of space in the freezer, and it's easy to package them in portions that range from a stack to feed family and friends, to just one or two tortillas for a quick breakfast, lunch, or late-night snack.
Those homemade tortillas can go a long way, too. Serve them alongside a quick and simple Instant Pot chicken tortilla soup, fold a flour tortilla around an omelet for an easy breakfast wrap, or use them to make some delicious Baja shrimp tacos. Keeping homemade tortillas on hand and in the freezer might be the best kitchen tip you didn't know you needed.