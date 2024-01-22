The Subtle Differences Between Cream And Buttermilk

While heavy cream and buttermilk have quite a few similarities, they also have a number of important differences to consider. Understanding these differences is key to using each ingredient correctly, whether you're whipping up some baked goods, preparing a creamy sauce, or making your own ice cream. First up is heavy cream, which consists of the fat that accumulates on top of milk. In addition to being included in lots of baking recipes, heavy cream is also ideal when you need to thicken something like soup or sauce.

Conversely, buttermilk is created by adding a certain kind of bacteria, i.e., lactic acid, to ordinary milk. Lactic acid serves as a fermenting agent, which creates a somewhat tangy flavor profile. However, buttermilk isn't usually reserved for drinking like regular milk is. Instead, it can be incorporated into recipes that call for baking soda to help with leavening. Due to these differences, you can't necessarily use one dairy product in place of the other. Of course, how each product is prepared is just one of many distinctions to consider.