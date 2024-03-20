Early Toasters Worked Way Differently Than They Do Today

The history of toast is unusual. It's generally agreed that people began browning bread over the fire as a way of preserving it from mold, making stale bread more edible, or making cedar plank grilled egg in toast. So far, so good: It couldn't have taken long for somebody to slather a slice with butter — but, no. Toast was usually thrown away after being used to warm drinks, leading to the phrase "the toast of the town." (In fact, "toast" became interchangeable with "hot," leading to this amazing proverb, immortalized in 1546: "Love had appeerd in hym to her alwase Hotte as a toste.") At some point, people got wise and began craving toast as a canvas for butter, jam, and a couple dozen other things, leading to an equally odd history of technological innovation, surplus hydroelectric power, and primitive wire-and-enamel electric appliances that looked more like torture devices.

Once human civilization got past the point of heating bread on warm rocks in front of the fire due to the invention of wood and coal stoves, somebody needed to invent the toaster. In the 1880s, a pyramidal wire-and-tin device was introduced, which basically held the bread slices in place over the stove until they toasted. (These contraptions are still around today, known as camping toasters.) You still had to negotiate around hot metal to find out if your toast had burned, but rest assured that new technology swiftly appeared, which didn't really solve the problem.