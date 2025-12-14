The Retro Kitchen Gadget That Crushes Even The Toughest Nut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're baking or cooking with nuts, most recipes require that they either be chopped or ground. Pre-packaged versions are readily available in supermarkets, but you may find that you prefer the flavor of freshly chopped or ground nuts in your recipes. While a large, sharp knife can slice through pecans and English walnuts after removing the shells, you need to apply a lot more pressure to get through the tougher texture of black walnuts, Brazil nuts, and macadamias. That's where the retro nut grinder can save the day.

Among the hand-cranked retro kitchen items that are cool again, the first dedicated nut chopper was invented in the 1930s by Carl A. Sundstrand. A universal food chopper was invented in the late 1800s and made in the early 1900s, but this and similar kitchenware still required too much tedious work and had inconsistent results. With his U.S. patent, Sundstrand made a rotary-bladed device that was easy to operate with a crank and could break nuts into more uniform sizes. The invention even included the ability to screw the chopper onto a hopper (glass jar) to hold the freshly broken pieces.

Eventually, Sundstrand's nut chopper became one of the classic kitchen tools grandparents swore by. It may have somewhat fallen out of style over the years, but the hand-cranked design is still available at retailers, such as the Prepworks by Progressive Nut Chopper on Amazon.