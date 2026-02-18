Michael Jackson Always Went To This Fried Chicken Chain On Tour

Celebrities are like everyone else. They like fast food just as much as every other mere mortal. Dolly Parton's fast food favorites include the Burger King Whopper, while Anthony Bourdain's favorite Los Angeles restaurant was In-N-Out. So, it shouldn't be too surprising to learn that Michael Jackson also had his favorite fast food preference. While Jackson was known for following a rather healthy diet, the King of Pop liked to indulge in fried chicken when he was on the road touring. But it wasn't just any fried chicken MJ was noshing on. He was a fan of KFC.

According to Aphrodite Jones, who authored the unauthorized biography, "Michael Jackson Conspiracy," (per the Mirror) and had access to his flight logs, the "Billy Jean is not my Lover" singer would eat, "KFC original chicken breasts, mashed potatoes/gravy on the side, corn on the cob, biscuits with strawberry jelly and spray butter." But Jackson's love for KFC wasn't a solo act. The artist grew up eating it when he was just a kid with his brothers and their Jackson 5 band. A tour organizer for the band's performances in New Zealand in 1973 shared that while they could have anything to eat, all they wanted was fried chicken from KFC.