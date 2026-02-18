Michael Jackson Always Went To This Fried Chicken Chain On Tour
Celebrities are like everyone else. They like fast food just as much as every other mere mortal. Dolly Parton's fast food favorites include the Burger King Whopper, while Anthony Bourdain's favorite Los Angeles restaurant was In-N-Out. So, it shouldn't be too surprising to learn that Michael Jackson also had his favorite fast food preference. While Jackson was known for following a rather healthy diet, the King of Pop liked to indulge in fried chicken when he was on the road touring. But it wasn't just any fried chicken MJ was noshing on. He was a fan of KFC.
According to Aphrodite Jones, who authored the unauthorized biography, "Michael Jackson Conspiracy," (per the Mirror) and had access to his flight logs, the "Billy Jean is not my Lover" singer would eat, "KFC original chicken breasts, mashed potatoes/gravy on the side, corn on the cob, biscuits with strawberry jelly and spray butter." But Jackson's love for KFC wasn't a solo act. The artist grew up eating it when he was just a kid with his brothers and their Jackson 5 band. A tour organizer for the band's performances in New Zealand in 1973 shared that while they could have anything to eat, all they wanted was fried chicken from KFC.
Magic Johnson shared a bucket with him
One NBA player who was surprised to learn Michael Jackson was a fast food disciple of KFC was none other than Magic Johnson. The former NBA player shared a story on Instagram about being invited over to the "Thriller" songwriter's house to discuss the basketball player's role in a music video. Johnson wrote on Instagram, "I wanted to be impressive and eat healthy, so I ordered grilled chicken. Our food came, and I couldn't believe Michael had ordered a bucket of KFC! I immediately regretted my decision, but Michael was kind enough to share his fried chicken."
What makes KFC fried chicken so finger-licking good? Maybe it's the proprietary blend of 11 herbs and spices or the fact that it is pressure-cooked, but whatever it is, this fried chicken is definitely one that even the rich and famous can't resist. In addition to Jackson, Jack Harlow, and Kim Kardashian, are also among the many who cannot resist the Colonel and, as stated by the character, Stuart Mackenzie in the film, "So I married an Axe Murderer," the "addictive chemical in his chicken that makes ya crave it fortnightly."