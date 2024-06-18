Anthony Bourdain's Favorite LA Restaurant Was An Unexpected Choice

The late chef Anthony Bourdain enjoyed eating at a lot of upscale restaurants, and his favorite pre-dinner cocktail may have been a fancy negroni, but when it came to chowing down on a burger, it might surprise you to learn he loved one from a particular fast food eatery. In a 2016 interview with Daily Beast, Bourdain lamented his love for Shake Shack, explaining that if he had been out of the country for an extended amount of time, once back in New York City, "I'm having a double cheeseburger naked, please. No lettuce. No tomato. No nothing. Just cheese and two burgers on a potato bun. I'll have two of those and I'm happy." But even though that might have been his go-to meal when he was home, it was actually a California burger drive-thru that had his heart.

The "Parts Unknown" host shared in a 2015 interview with Eater that just like the one fast food chain Julia Child couldn't get enough of, In-N-Out was the first spot he, too, would hit for a meal when he arrived in the City of Angels. He called it his "favorite restaurant in Los Angeles" and claimed that, "It's the only fast-food chain I like." Forget glitzy, multi-course restaurants, Bourdain clearly liked things simple. Bourdain also noted during the interview that if you were counting likes on his IG, you would know that In-N-Out photos got the most likes of all his posts, so no one could ever charge Bourdain with being a food snob.