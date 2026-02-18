10 Groceries You May Struggle To Find In 2026

To shop for groceries in the United States is to expect lots of products on the shelves. We don't just want chips, we want the option to buy multiple different flavors of chips. When something is unexpectedly unavailable, it's unsettling. Unfortunately for our collective anxiety, food production is a variable thing. Now, this article isn't going to be all dire warnings and stock-up advice. There are no indications that 2026 will result in one of the worst food shortages in history. This piece is meant to be more of a combination of things to be aware of and potential upcoming trends.

Trends come and go. The times, as the prophet said, they are a-changing. The apocalypse is not coming just because you can't find pre-made ambrosia salad at the cold food bar or any other foods that used to be much more popular. Still, store inventory changes can be symptoms of things to worry about. For example, climate change and tariffs enacted by President Donald Trump will also be the cause of some struggles this year. Whatever the reason is, you may need to figure out some alternatives to these items in 2026.