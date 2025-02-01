14 Discontinued Lay's Chips Flavors That Need To Come Back

Snack companies are relentless in their pursuit of offering as many flavors as they possibly can, and Lay's is no different. Over the years, these delectable chips have come in dozens upon dozens of unique flavors, which complement the old faithfuls that you've come to know and love. However, naturally, not all of these flavors are destined to succeed. Some of them just didn't have the mass appeal to be anything more than a fad or a marketing gimmick, while some of them just, well, sucked.

Sadly, though, plenty of flavors that Lay's has released have been absolutely dynamite. Yet, the company has still cruelly snatched them from shelves before they really had time to develop a fan base. These flavors have become the stuff of internet legend, with bloggers and message board users exchanging fond memories of their favorite Lay's chips and begging the company to bring them back. Will it listen? Well, until it does, we're putting our flag in the sand with our personal favorites, which we really need to try one more time.