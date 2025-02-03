6 Things To Look For When Buying Canned Tuna

Known for its versatility, canned tuna is one of those basic pantry staples that can be used to spruce up a casserole, add bits of freshness to an otherwise mundane salad, or be eaten as a protein-packed snack right from the can. But with so many options, how do you know which is the best choice?

From oil-packed to water-packed and skipjack to albacore, knowing a bit about the different varieties makes it easier to make the right selection. There are several types of popular canned tuna, including skipjack, albacore, bluefin, bigeye, and yellowfin. Skipjack is considered one of the most abundant tuna species. It's known for having darker meat and a stronger flavor. Albacore tuna (commonly referred to as white tuna) has a mild flavor and firm texture. Bluefin also has a firm texture. It's known for its nutritional content; it's high in protein, as well as nutrients like niacin, selenium, B vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. Bigeye tuna is traditionally bright pink in color and is known for its high-fat content, which contributes to its robust flavor. Meanwhile, yellowfin is also known for its pink color and mild flavor.

But aside from the different varieties of canned tuna, there's a lot you should look out for when buying some (in regards to nutritional content, sustainability, mercury levels, packaging, and more). Let's take a closer look.