Why Some Cereals May Not Be Considered Healthy Anymore By The FDA

There are few breakfasts that are as easy to assemble and eat as a bowl of cereal. Children tend to love the kinds in the likeness of cookies and marshmallows, which, as CBS News notes, has sparked countless lists that inform parents — and other health-minded adults — of the cereal brands with the highest sugar content. The American nutrition rhetoric du jour has long moved on from viewing added sugar as part of a healthy diet, as The American Heart Association did in the 1970s, says The Week. "The less you rely on sugar [...] to prop you up through the day, the more you are able to go into healthy sleep patterns at night," nutritional therapist Charlotte Watts told The Guardian.

Enter "healthy" breakfast cereals, which boast naturally sweet flavors, whole grains, and other buzzwords that make them fly into the carts of busy grocery shoppers. Think Raisin Bran, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Corn Flakes. The FDA approves the healthy labels on these brands, but a proposed rule change at the federal agency might change that.