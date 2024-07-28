Turn Canned Artichokes Into A Savory Appetizer With Only 3 Ingredients
Artichoke dip is one of those appetizers that everyone is happy to see a party or gathering. It's savory, creamy, salty, and downright addictive. The best part is, you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen or buy a grocery cart worth of items to make this dish. In fact, all you need is three simple ingredients: Canned artichoke hearts, mayonnaise, and parmesan.
Combining these three ingredients results in a rich, flavorful dip that's perfect for scooping up with chips, crackers, or crostini. Simply stir the ingredients together, pour it into a baking dish, and pop it into the oven until the top is golden brown. That's all it takes to whip up a dish people will think took a lot more time and effort to make (and that they won't be able to stop eating). While everyone loves a good spinach and artichoke dip, this appetizer will convince you — and everyone else — that artichokes really can stand on their own as the star of a dip.
Tips for making three-ingredient artichoke dip
The first thing you should keep in mind when making this dip is that you don't want too much moisture, since no one wants a runny artichoke dip. Canned artichokes are usually packed in water and salt, so you should drain off the liquid before using them. You don't want the pieces of artichoke in your dip to be too large, so use quartered artichokes or coarsely chop them if you're using whole.
Canned artichokes are different from marinated artichokes, which are packed in oil and spices. Marinated artichokes can work in place of canned, just keep in mind they will bring additional flavors to the dip. Canned artichokes are a better option than fresh, too, since they're much easier to work with and more affordable. Shredded parmesan cheese works best for this dip — not the powdered stuff. Although you don't necessarily need a detailed recipe for this dip to be a success, you should keep your ratios in mind. Luckily, the proportions of this dip couldn't be easier — just use one cup of parmesan, one cup of mayo, and one can of artichokes.
How to serve and store it
Besides how incredibly easy it is to make three-ingredient artichoke dip, the best thing is how versatile it is — you can serve it with a wide variety of options. Tortilla chips, sliced and toasted baguette, pita chips, crackers, potato chips, carrots, and celery are all great options. The main thing to consider before pairing snacks with different dips is texture, and since this dip is creamy, be sure to serve it with something crunchy. This dip is best served warm, so take it out of the oven right before you're ready to dig in. If you happen to have leftover dip, store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days, and use the microwave to reheat.
This recipe is as scalable as it is simple, so don't hesitate to double (or triple) the ingredients if you're feeding a crowd. Although the beauty of this appetizer is in its simplicity, don't be afraid to experiment by adding extras like garlic, jalapeños, fresh herbs, or spices like paprika.