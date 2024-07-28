Turn Canned Artichokes Into A Savory Appetizer With Only 3 Ingredients

Artichoke dip is one of those appetizers that everyone is happy to see a party or gathering. It's savory, creamy, salty, and downright addictive. The best part is, you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen or buy a grocery cart worth of items to make this dish. In fact, all you need is three simple ingredients: Canned artichoke hearts, mayonnaise, and parmesan.

Combining these three ingredients results in a rich, flavorful dip that's perfect for scooping up with chips, crackers, or crostini. Simply stir the ingredients together, pour it into a baking dish, and pop it into the oven until the top is golden brown. That's all it takes to whip up a dish people will think took a lot more time and effort to make (and that they won't be able to stop eating). While everyone loves a good spinach and artichoke dip, this appetizer will convince you — and everyone else — that artichokes really can stand on their own as the star of a dip.