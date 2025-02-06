Review: New Orange Cream Coca-Cola Left Us High And Dry

Since 1886, Coca-Cola has been bringing iconic beverages to consumers. Among the many things you may not have known about Coca-Cola is that Its earliest beverages were designed as an alternative to morphine. The brand has come a long way since then, with an impressive catalog of creative and innovative beverages that is about to get a makeover with a new product that fans have been clamoring for — Coca-Cola Orange Cream.

Orange cream beverages have existed since 1905, but are seeing something of a resurgence over the past several years, with market trends indicating more consumers interested in this nostalgic flavor. The folks at Coca-Cola saw this, heard what the people wanted, and have delivered.

The new Coca-Cola Orange Cream will be available starting on February 10 at retailers nationwide, across Canada, and online, in both regular and zero sugar varieties to accommodate the needs of every palate. Prices may vary by location, but will be comparable to other Coca-Cola products.

Since we here at Daily Meal are no strangers to Coca-Cola, having previously ranked and reviewed many of the best flavors this brand has to offer, we wanted to get a sneak peak (or sip) of this new fizzy beverage. The kind people at Coca-Cola obliged and sent me a couple of cans to sample before it goes on sale to the general public. Read on for the full scoop.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.