4 Costco Protein Bars You Should Buy And 4 To Leave On The Shelf

When you walk into Costco, you'll find the shelves lined with tons of snacks claiming to be "high protein" sources, and it can be overwhelming to choose which is right for you. Not all protein snacks are created equal, and certain protein bars even have more sugar than some candy. While a protein bar can be an excellent grab-and-go snack for when you're in a rush, it's important to know which ones are actually good for you. The calories, macronutrients, and ingredients all play a role in making a high-quality protein bar that will keep you satiated, help you refuel, and support muscle growth.

Labels can be misleading, so we took a deep dive into the nitty-gritty of some of Costco's most popular protein bars to find out which are well worth the purchase and which are not worth your time. Of course, no protein bar is perfect, and the right one for you has a lot to do with preference. Whether you're most concerned with finding a bar that's tasty, without that chalky texture, one that has only clean ingredients, or one that has macros to fit into your calorie deficit, we've got you covered.