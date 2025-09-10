8 Protein Bars That Have More Sugar Than Some Candy

Protein is an essential part of any healthy diet, especially if you are looking to build muscle. According to Kristi Wempen, a dietitian with the Mayo Clinic, "Protein should account for 10% to 35% of your calories," meaning the average adult should be eating roughly 50 grams to 175 grams of protein per day. However, it can be difficult and expensive to reach your daily protein goals. As an easy, affordable, and convenient solution, protein bars have found their way into pantry cabinets across America. While protein bars were initially created for high-performance athletes, they've now become ubiquitous, and their popularity is feeding into a booming $4 billion market in the United States, according to Grand View Research. While customers often see protein bars as a healthy snack, many of the most popular protein bar brands do contain a significant amount of sugar. Sugar is an essential resource for athletes who need to fuel their performance, but if you're not spending a significant amount of time exercising, sugary protein bars might not be in line with your dietary needs.

The American Heart Association recommends that men consume no more than 36 grams of added sugar each day and that women consume no more than 25 grams. This means that many of the market's most popular protein bars are reaching, or meeting, a person's entire recommended sugar consumption in one day. Sugar doesn't need to be cut from your diet entirely, but eating this much in one serving is essentially the same as eating a candy bar, which can be excessive. In this article, we will dive into these comparisons to let you know what protein bars you may want to avoid if you are trying to limit your sugar intake.