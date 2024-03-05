The Classic Reuben Sandwich Was Named After A Real Person

When you are trying to decipher a menu to decide what exactly you want to order, your decision can be even more complicated if the product names on the menu have nothing to do with their ingredients. Let's just say we are thankful whenever these types of establishments include pictures. There are, however, a few classic foods that anyone can identify by name alone. The Big Mac, for example, was named in honor of the company's legendary name, McDonald's. Caesar salad is another food named after its creator, although it might not be the Caesar you're thinking of. A Reuben sandwich is another example of a tasty delicacy that shares its title with the name printed on many birth certificates.

Sometimes, we wonder which came first: The dish or the name? In the case of the iconic corned beef sandwich topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, it was named after a sandwich lover named Reuben. According to The Bump, the name Reuben derives from the Hebrew language, loosely translated to "behold, a son." In some ways, the definition is extremely fitting for the man called Reuben, who inspired the classic deli sandwich.